Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $5,798,767,376 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract for detail, design, and construction (DD&C) of three amphibious transport dock ships (LPD) Flight II (LPD 33, LPD 34, and LPD 35). Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (79%); Crozet, Virginia (4%); Beloit, Wisconsin (2%); Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin (1%); Gulfport, Mississippi (1%); Peoria, Illinois (1%); Ayer, Massachusetts (1%)7; and other locations less than 1% (11%), and is expected to be completed by September 2035. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $449,000,000 (99%); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2473).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $3,673,365,244 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2467) to definitize the advance procurement of long lead time material procurement and procure the detail design and construction and special studies in support of one amphibious assault ship (general purpose) replacement America class Flight 1 ship. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $3,894,958,311. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (80%), Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin (3%), Brunswick, Georgia (2%); Beloit, Wisconsin (2%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1%); King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (1%); Cincinnati, Ohio (1%); and other locations less than 1% (10%), and is expected to be completed by September 2033. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2035. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $115,000,000 (99%); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $203,039 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Envisioneering Inc.,* Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development support for high power electromagnetic systems development, application, and testing. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $99,000,000. A $7,178,932 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently. This task order includes options and has a cumulative value of $21,840,049. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 working capital funds (Defense) in the amount of $73,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017324D2009, N0017324F2400).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Largo, Florida, was awarded a $66,239,490 firm-fixed-price contract for the production, fabrication, assembly, inspection, testing, and delivery of AN/SPQ-9B Anti-Ship Missile Defense Radar Systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $235,983,500. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (77%); and the government of Japan (23%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida (95%); and Johnstown, Pennsylvania (5%), and is expected to be completed by May 2027. If all options are exercised, work will continue through July 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,549,268 (50%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,045,402 (23%); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $16,045,402 (23%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $720,231 (1%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $449,812 (1%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $299,586 (1%); and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $129,789 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-5539). (Awarded Sept. 20, 2024)

Makai Ocean Engineering Inc.,* Waimanalo, Hawaii (N39430-24-D-2001); and Marine Ventures International Inc.,* Stuart, Florida (N39430-24-D-2002), are awarded a combined $45,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for the Advanced Ocean Technology Program at the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC). The work to be performed provides for research and development of ocean engineering and naval architecture solutions in support of design, installation, operation, and maintenance of both fixed ocean systems and towed systems. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per award) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and one option for this contract is $45,000,000. The term of this contract is not to exceed 60 months with a six-month option. Work will be performed in Port Hueneme, California, as well as at contractor and other government locations, and is expected to be completed by March 2030. Fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding for this requirement will be primarily funded by research, development, test and evaluation funds. Based on specific task order requirements, some requirements may also be funded with operation and maintenance (Navy), or other procurement funds. These two contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC EXWC, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $44,746,000 for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-24-F-YY2X) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the procurement of 31 cylinder and piston (nose landing gear strut) spares in support of the F/A-18 E/F aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work will be performed in Ajax, Ontario, Canada (57%); and St. Louis, Missouri (43%). Work is expected to be completed by March 2029. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,925,540 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $35,254,563 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93L), under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 57 actuator assemblies, 50 shut-off valves, six isolation valves, 57 pressure switches, seven thermal resistors, 28 prime pumps, 29 forward fairings, 13 aircraft skins, 15 fairings, 14 deicer boots, 10 bypass doors, 45 engines, 15 electrical harnesses, 10 center units, eight lowers, five exhaust blowers, six flow control valves, 50 mechanical actuators, 95 spring holders, eight centrifugal fans, and 28 particle separators in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,274,736 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $20,763,286 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001924F2603) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides engineering, management, technical, and acquisition support for the development of software corrections to address the capability defect packages for the V-22 avionics and flight control systems. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,599,158; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) in the amount of $3,690,617; fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $357,433; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) $4,379,856; and fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $2,736,210 will be obligated at the time of award, $13,286,775 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded $17,996,000 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 870 transmit/receive integrated multichannel modules utilized in the SPY-6 air and missile defense radar system. This contract has no options. All work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by May 2027. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $17,996,000 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-DA29).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $17,217,111 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93K), under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 50 fluid filter heads, nine circuit card assemblies, 14 rake heat shields, 28 valve-brake controls, 180 oil filter elements, 52 temperature sensors, 29 oil filter assemblies, 26 oil bypass valves, 25 bypass valves, nine oil filter assemblies, 121 sensors, six rotor brake discs, 10 vaneaxial fans, five impeller units, 11 windshield motors, 82 fluid filter elements, eight lube elements, 23 parking brake valves, five disc brake rotors, six centrifugal fans, six video signal processors, five ignition distribution rotors, six air heat exchangers, 12 radiator cores, and 22 digital computer systems in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,436,384 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



General Atomics, San Diego, California, is being awarded $15,238,684 for firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-SX0C) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-23-G-SX01) for the procurement of 13 different spare items in support of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arresting gear system. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi. Work is expected to be completed by August 2027. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $15,238,684 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana, is awarded a $14,288,123 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6305) for engineering change proposals associated with Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicle production. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (85%); and Lockport, Louisiana (15%), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,762,708 (33%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,525,415 (67%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, San Diego, California, is being awarded $12,585,655 for firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-SX0D) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-23-G-SX01) for the procurement of four different spare items in support of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arresting gear system. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi. Work is expected to be completed by August 2027. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $12,585,655 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Williston, Vermont, has been awarded a minimum $191,191,996 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy contract for Iron Fist Protection System B-kits. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The delivery order completion date is July 31, 2027. Using customers are Army and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Ukraine payback funding. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA2-24-C-0029).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $39,685,883 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy delivery order (SPRRA1-24-F-0151) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-22-G-0005) for mechanical transmissions. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is June 30, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Army

Clarivate Analytics LLC, Ann Arbor, Michigan (W51701-24-D-0001); and Wellspring Worldwide Inc., Chicago, Illinois (W51701-24-D-0002), will compete for each order of the $64,376,027 firm-fixed-price contract to procure and implement a cloud-based, enterprise-wide, commercial-off-the-shelf-based intellectual property and technology transfer data-management system. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2029. U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research Catalyst Program is the contracting activity.

Garco Construction Inc., Spokane, Washington, was awarded a $48,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a consolidated total force integration base operations facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 5, 2026. Fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $48,400,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-24-C-0021).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $42,028,845 modification (P00036) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0005 for Hellfire II Missiles and Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 procurement of ammunition, Army funds; and fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $42,028,845 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

OCCI Inc.,* Fulton, Missouri, was awarded a $23,998,832 firm-fixed-price contract for fabrication of miter gates, miter gate machinery, culvert valves, and other components. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Versailles, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of July 17, 2029. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,998,832 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912EK-24-C-0033).

Pratt & Miller Engineering & Fabrication LLC, New Hudson, Michigan, was awarded a $22,532,193 firm-fixed-price contract for full-rate production and fielding of Trackless Moving Targets Family of Products. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New Hudson, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2029. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $22,532,193 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-C-0042).

Raytheon Missiles Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $15,103,553 modification (PZ0001) to contract W31P4Q-23-F-0014 for the Stinger Air to Air Launcher system. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Lineport Excavating LLC,* Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for delivery of limestone and gravel sand. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2029. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W91248-24-D-1001).

Muddy Water Dredging LP,* Orange, Texas, was awarded a $14,942,650 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Orange, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,942,650 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0013).

Omega Foundation Services Inc.,* Slaughter, Louisiana, was awarded a $10,154,701 firm-fixed-price contract for Broward County Water Preserve Area project. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Weston, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 11, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,154,701 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-C-0022).

Three Oaks Construction Inc.,* North Sioux City, South Dakota, was awarded a $9,797,712 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of an island above Lock and Dam 2 near Hastings, Minnesota. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Hastings, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,797,712 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota, is the contracting activity (W912ES-24-C-0019).

EVCO National Inc.,* Wood River, Illinois, was awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for exterior painting. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-24-D-4004).

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service Co.,* Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded a $7,623,812 firm-fixed-price contract for locks and dams mooring cell construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Canton, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,623,812 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912EK-24-C-0035).

Air Force

3M Company, 3M Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota, was awarded a $45,874,948 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research within the aerospace films for increased power density and operational range of reconnaissance platforms program. This contract provides for research that includes increasing the operational capabilities of reconnaissance platforms. Work will be performed in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 20, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition through a two-step open broad agency announcement. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $5,995,783 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2394-24-C-B047).

Loadpath LLC, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $45,469,600 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for design, development, and testing prototype software and hardware for critical technology elements. This contract provides for thermal control, deployable structures, robotics, digital infrastructure, and nuclear applications for in-space and terrestrial applications. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal year 2024 (Space Force) research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab Space Technology Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X039).

IAN Corp., Barrigada, Guam, was awarded a $35,836,338 firm-fixed-price contract for airfield construction. This contract will provide for repairs to Thunder Landing Zone, Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Work will be performed at Northwest Field, Andersen AFB, Guam, and is expected to be completed by June 29, 2026. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $35,836,338 are being obligated at the time of award. The 36th Contracting Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is the contracting activity (FA5240-24-C-0008).

Riverside Research Institute, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $27,579,082 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for intelligent collection with artificial intelligence. This contract is to design, develop, integrate, test, and deploy an intelligence driven collection enterprise that increases speed of information and provide awareness of new activities, behaviors, and patterns important to protecting critical assets and operations. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 23, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $40,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B104).

ARCTEC SOLUTIONS LLC, Sterling, Virginia, was awarded a $27,342,730 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for defensive effects in unfavorable cyberspace environments software and hardware prototype and reports. This contract provides for the development of hardware components and systems, software components and systems, network components and systems, supporting frameworks, analysis, models and libraries, autonomous interfaces, human-machine interfaces, packaging and tooling, radio frequency and software-defined radio technology. The work will be performed at Sterling, Virginia, is expected to be completed by Nov. 23, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $137,884 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B108).

Rx Bandz Inc., Austin, Texas, was awarded a $12,334,570 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for tactical injection kit development. This contract provides for the development of an FDA-approved auto-injector device that can deliver a pre-measured dose of ketamine for mild sedation at point of injury in austere environments and/or during patient transport. Work will be performed in Fairfield, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2029. This award was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,991,908 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory Wright Research Site, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2384-24-C-B013).

Potawatomi Training LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded a ceiling $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for flight training operational support services. This contract provides for administrative support, including scheduling, training, standards and evaluation, and innovation and sustainment for the 80th Flying Training Wing. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,956,908 will be obligated on Oct. 1, 2024. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3020-24-D-0016).

UES Inc., Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $8,999,940 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00051) to a previously awarded contract (FA8650-19-F-2906) for power, energy, thermal, integration, and controls research technologies for advanced military aircraft applications. Work will be performed at Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by May 12, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount $410,031are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business