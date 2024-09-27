Navy

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Indiana, is awarded a $279,592,539 modification (P00009) to a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042123D0001). This modification exercises an option to procure up to a maximum quantity of 8,493 AN/ARC-210(v) radios and ancillary equipment to install in over 400 strategic and tactical airborne, seaborne and land based (mobile and fixed) platforms in support of the Navy, Marine Corp, Coast Guard, Army, other government agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $151,999,986 contract to support continued expansion of Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) capability and capacity. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2024 National Sea Base Deterrence funds in the amount of $151,999,000 were obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and was a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2134).

Chickasaw Service Solutions LLC, Norman, Oklahoma, is awarded a ceiling price $99,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to fulfill a variety of technical services in support of Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany, Georgia. Work will be performed solely in Albany, Georgia. This contract includes a five-year ordering period. Fiscal 2024 navy working capital funds in the amount of $2,341,536 are being obligated at time of award to fund the minimum guarantee and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations 219.808-1(a). The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia, is the contracting activity (M6700424-D-0002/M67004-24-F-5072).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $84,260,198 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93N), under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of eight gearbox assemblies in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. This announcement involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) from Israel. Annual working capital (Navy) funds of $36,126,560; and FMS funds of $5,160,937, will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $72,939,356 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X944), under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 98 rotary blades in support of the CH-53 K aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. Work is expected to be completed by December 2028. This announcement involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) from Israel. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,355,777; and FMS funds in the amount of $2,384,508, will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $51,687,379 for a firm-fixed-price, delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93T), under previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of nine intermediate gearboxes and 29 steering control units in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. This announcement involves foreign military sales (FMS) from Israel. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,877,320; and FMS funds in the amount of $449,496, will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Applied Technical Systems Inc.,* Silverdale, Washington (N61331-24-D-0011); Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N61331-24-D-0012); EPS Corp.,* Tinton Falls, New Jersey (N61331-24-D-0013); Naval Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland (N61331-24-D-0014); and Noble Supply & Logistics LLC,* Boston, Massachusetts (N61331-24-D-0015), are awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award supply contract for the provision of hardware, materials, and supplies to support programs supported by Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, for all five contracts cumulatively is $48,000,000 and the companies will compete for individual delivery orders. Work will be conducted in various Navy ship homeports and is expected to complete in September 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2029. At the time of award, Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. is awarded a delivery order for $299,014, a delivery order for $585,670, and a delivery order for $79,277; Applied Technical Systems Inc. is awarded $10,000; EPS Corp. is awarded $10,000; Naval Systems Inc. is awarded $10,000; and Noble Supply & Logistics is awarded $10,000. Fiscal 2024 navy working capital funds in the amount of $768,044; and fiscal 2024 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $299,014, will be obligated at the time of award. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with ten offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $40,887,594 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93Y), under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 17 swashplate assemblies in support of the CH-53 K aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. Work is expected to be completed by December 2028. This announcement involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) from Israel. Annual working capital (Navy) funds of $18,856,396; and FMS funds of $1,178,525, will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Seemann Composites Inc. LLC,* Gulfport, Mississippi, is awarded a $39,379,211 undefinitized contract action for production of composite components to Landing Craft Air Cushion 100 class craft. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Mississippi (76%); and Horsham, Pennsylvania (24%), and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,750,936 (44%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,564,202 (33%); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,375,468 (22%), and will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-2461).

L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, New Jersey, is awarded a $37,865,776 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523624D1014) with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price orders. The contract will provide management, engineering, and technical support services necessary to upgrade and sustain proprietary L3 Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance communication management systems aboard Coast Guard platforms. The contract includes a five-year base ordering period plus a two-year option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $49,999,000. Fiscal 2024 acquisition, construction, and improvements (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be placed on the first task order and obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Camden, New Jersey. Work is expected to be completed by September 2029. If the option is exercised, work could continue until September 2031. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $30,966,733 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93U), under previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of five wire harnesses, 74 probe-lead assemblies, 36 fuel density probes, and 31 electrical management units in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options, and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,225,050 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Modern Machine,* Tehachapi, California (N6893624D0022); OMNI Aerospace Inc.,* Wichita, Kansas (N6893624D0023); Products Development Associates Engineering Inc.,* Burnsville, Minnesota (N6893624D0024); and ZYCI,* Atlanta, Georgia (N6893624D0025), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $21,250,000 with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. These contracts are in support of Weapons and Energetics Department projects to procure various types of weapon’s components ranging from single item requests to full production quantities, in support of on-going immediate response requirements of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). Work will be performed in each respective location Tehachapi, California (25%); Wichita, Kansas (25%); Burnsville, Minnesota (25%); and Atlanta, Georgia (25%), and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal as a small business set-aside; seven offers were received. NAWCWD, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies, Space and Airborne Systems, Clifton, New Jersey, is awarded a $17,725,196 firm-fixe-price order (N0001924F0020) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0005). This order provides for the production and delivery of 34 Generation 2 Digital Receiver/Technique Generator (DRTG G2) production retrofit kits spares, comprised of 204 DRTG G2 shop replaceable assemblies and 68 switch board assemblies in support of the Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (67%); Lake Mary, Florida (8%); Mansfield, Texas (6%); Forest Grove, Oregon (4%); San Leandro, California (4%); Wallingford, Connecticut (3%); and various location within in the continental U.S. (8%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,725,196 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Fairbanks Morse LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded $14,800,028 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of turbochargers in support of the LPD-class main propulsion diesel engine. This contract has no options. All work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $14,800,028 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-YA00).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, Louisiana, is awarded a $17,228,365 firm-fixed-price, with reimbursable elements, contracts (N3220524C7773), for time charter of one approved upon delivery Jones Act qualified U.S. flag vessel, which functions as a Surface Support Vessel to launch and recover Dry Combatant Submersibles, SEAL Delivery Vehicles, and their supporting surface safety boats, and Navy Divers. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $88,910,866. The contract will be performed worldwide. The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by August 2028. The Base Period is incrementally funded. Navy operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $15,198,722 is added at award, supporting 322 days of charter hire. The remaining $2,029,643 will be added when funds become available. This contract was competitively procured under full and open competition with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and two offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C7773).

Loughmiller Machine, Tool & Design,* Loogootee, Indiana, is awarded a $16,222,140 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for evaluation, overhaul, repair, and engineering services of the AEGIS MK-99 Fire Control System, MK-81 Directors, SPG-62 Antenna, and MK-82 Gun & Guided Missile Directors. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Loogootee, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $87,302 will be obligated at time of award for severable and non-severable line items, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. 10 U.S. Code 3133 authority will be invoked for the severable service line item. This contract was competitively solicited via the Solicitation Module in Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016424DWP09).

Eaton Corp./Mission Systems Davenport, Davenport, Iowa, is awarded $8,835,069 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture of 1,584 universal water activated release system (UWARS) frost fittings, 1,658 UWARS Koch parachute release assemblies, and 16 training inerts. All work will be performed in Davenport, Iowa, and work is expected to be completed by September 2025 with no options. This announcement involves (36%) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) from Saudi Arabia (6%); Israel (6%); Egypt (5%); Taiwan (5%); Turkey (4%); Norway (3%); Pakistan (3%); Jordan (1%); Portugal (1%); Thailand (1%); and Romania (1%). The full amount of $8,835,069 will be obligated at time of award using fiscal 2023 ammunition procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,178,616; FMS funds in the amount of $3,170,485; fiscal 2022 ammunition procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $830,622; fiscal 2022 ammunition procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $822,477; fiscal 2023 ammunition procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $713,433; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $86,863; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,573 (less than 1%). Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-K041).

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $7,876,331 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F5000) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This order provides unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services, in support of the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations for the Navy. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80%), and is expected to be completed in September 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds for $7,876,331 will be obligated at the time of award, $7,876,331 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Caddell Construction Co. LLC, Montgomery, Alabama (W91278-24-D-0071); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (W91278-24-D-0072); Korte Construction Co. doing business as The Korte Co., St. Louis, Missouri (W91278-24-D-0073); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Orlando, Florida (W91278-24-D-0074); BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (W91278-24-D-0075); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland (W91278-24-D-0076), will compete for each order of the $245,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general repair and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 19 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $219,108,350 firm-fixed-price contract for the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Port Arthur, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2027. Fiscal 2010 civil operation and maintenance, Recovery Act funds in the amount of $219,108,350 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0016).

BAE Systems Land and Armaments LP, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $184,351,382 modification (P00015) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0024 for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $184,351,382 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $103,624,116 firm-fixed-price contract for tools and equipment to support initial fielding for the M10 Booker vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0026).

American International Contractors (Special Projects) Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $77,482,986 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a fleet maintenance facility and tactical operations center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Shaikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain, with an estimated completion date of July 11, 2026. Fiscal 2021 and 2025 military construction, Army funds and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $77,482,986 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-24-C-0008).

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $44,564,443 modification (P00002) to contract W56KGY-24-F-0035 for engineering services in support of production of Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System Generation II. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $44,564,443 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $40,646,600 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging and transporting excavated material. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $40,646,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-C-0017).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $38,237,867 firm-fixed-price contract for the New Jersey Coastal Storm Risk Management project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Atlantic County, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $38,237,867 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-24-C-0027).

Tatum Excavating Co. Inc.,* Texarkana, Texas, was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for minor construction operation and maintenance services for the Piney Woods North regional lakes project. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-24-D-0034).

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, was awarded a $14,442,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operational analysis of architectures and operational scenarios, technology concept exploration, and analysis and performance assessments in multiple warfare domain areas. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2026. 409th Contracting Support Brigade, Stuttgart, Germany, is the contracting activity (W91WFU-24-D-0001).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $13,853,302 modification (P00084) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2027. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds; fiscal 2022 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $13,853,302, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

IDS International LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $13,341,605 firm-fixed-price contract to provide temporary construction security infrastructure, equipment and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Shaikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,341,605 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-24-C-0011).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $10,873,779 firm-fixed-price contract for Mine Roller Adapter Kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0024).

Creare LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire, was awarded a $10,663,404 firm-fixed-price contract for software enhancements and integrate updated algorithms for Geospatial Weather-Affected Terrain Conditions and Hazards enhancements, product expansion and transition. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-24-D-0013).

Ready One Industries,** El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $193,746,960 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s chemical protective joint service lightweight integrated suit technology coats and trousers. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 20, 2026. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-N012).

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $41,232,113 modification (P00035) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-24-D-9001) with four one-year option periods for V-22 platform engineering and logistics sustainment support. This is a firm-fixed price requirements contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 30, 2025. Using military services are Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy operations and maintenance funds; and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Triumph Gear Systems Inc., Park City, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $24,911,754 fixed-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with phased delivery for C-5 main landing gear actuators, left and right sides. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a seven-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Oct. 31, 2031. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Georgia (SPRWA1-24-C-0008).

ZOLL Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $22,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for dual-aero medically certified defibrillators and accessories. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 19, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-24-D-0017).

On-Point Defense Technologies, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has been awarded a minimum $11,728,091 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy contract for environmental control units. This was a competitive with two responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The delivery order completion date is Aug. 31, 2026. Using customers are Army and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Ukraine payback funding. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA2-24-C-0028).

AvKare LLC, Pulaski, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $8,628,888 modification (P00007) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D2-23-D-0001) with four one-year option periods for estradiol tablets. This is a fixed-price, requirements contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky and New York, with an Oct. 3, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, and Federal Bureau of Prisons. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: C5MI Insight LLC,* Jacksonville Beach, Florida (SP4709-24-D-0039, $11,930,670,028), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0, issued against solicitation SP4709-23-R-0001 and awarded Sept. 17, 2024.

ElbitAmerica Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, doing business as International Enterprises Inc., Madison, Alabama, was awarded a $89,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 Block 40/42 wide-angle conventional heads-up display replacement. This contract will replace the diffractive optical holographic heads-up display currently in operation on all block 40/42 aircraft with the wide-angle conventional heads-up display. Work will be performed in Madison, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 19, 2034. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $18,503,413; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $ 39,071,423, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-24-D-0004).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $85,200,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, ceiling increase modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (FA8651-22-D-A009) for continued research and development. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $130,000,000 from $44,800,000. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2027. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

LinQuest Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $36,850,227 firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement contract for digital material management and multi-criteria decision-making services. This contract provides for services to leverage trade space exploration and multi-attribute trade space exploration methodologies and tools. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and contractor facilities, and is expected to be completed by May 20, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition under the Small Business Innovative Research Phase III program. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,155,999; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $464,281; and fiscal 2024 ammunition procurement funds in the amount of $450,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9422-24-C-0005).

Logistic Services International Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, has been awarded a $22,367,000 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00022) to a previously awarded contract (FA8739-19-F-5017) for procurement of an additional copy of the crew chief part task trainer. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $20,007,091 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 13, 2024)

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp., Hood River, Oregon, was awarded a $14,339,557 maximum, firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 System Program Office Foreign Military Sales support. This contract provides for two transportable transponder instrument landing systems with associated Conex and trailers, 12-month spare part kits, drone calibration, and an option for training. Work will be performed at Hood River, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Ukraine. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Building Partner Capacity Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $13,786,732 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, F-16 Foreign Military Sales Contracting, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-24-C-0023).

Sequoia Construction, Mt Laurel, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0001, P00010); Sheela Inc., Wrightstown, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0002, P00010); Kaser Mechanical, Burlington, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0003, P00010); MERIT Inc., Newark, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0004, P00013); and Benaka Inc., New Brunswick, New Jersey (FA4484-20-D-0005, P00010), have been awarded a $10,000,000 maximum, ceiling increase modification for plant, labor, equipment, tools, supplies, and materials to perform work necessary for replacement, repair and improvement for construction services. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be complete by March 18, 2025. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 87th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Wichita, Kansas, was awarded at $9,330,433 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for conformal reusable airframe structures. This contract will improve structural performance of high-speed vehicles utilizing advanced analysis and test methods of full-scale airframe structures in high-speed environments and systems. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by March 17, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $9,330,433 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2391-24-C-B042).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded an $8,838,503 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00080) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-21-C-0001) for Space Based Infrared System contractor logistics support, product support integration, and contract evolution. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,247,141,523. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; Buckley SFB, Colorado; Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colorado; and Boulder, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 19, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,838,503 is being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, was awarded an $8,722,514, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement, no fee requirements contract for engineering services. This contract provides for the support of the AN/ALQ-172 electronic warfare system on the B-52 and various models of the C-130. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed September 30, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 consolidated sustainment activity group funds in the amount of $8,722,514 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Warner Robins, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8522-24-D-0010).

Silver Lake Construction, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was awarded a maximum $8,141,014 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services. This contract provides for the renovation and construction of a kitchen addition and repair of the HVAC system at the Child Development Center East in Building 3904. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2025. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,141,014 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8137-24-F-0053).

Trailer Bridge Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DR036), has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a face value of $60,547,899. This contract provides stevedoring and related terminal services in connection with the import and export of Defense Transportation System sponsored and non-sponsored cargo throughout Denmark. The base period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sep. 30, 2029. Working capital funds (Transportation) funds will be obligated for fiscal 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

1st Coast Cargo Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71121DR039), is awarded a contract modification (P00007) with a face value of $28,745,574. The modification of this firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract brings the cumulative face value to $114,735,566. This modification provides continued transportation services to move repairable parts for Naval Supply Systems Command to locations in all 48 contiguous states, Hawaii, and Canada. The option period of performance is from 29 September 2024 to 28 September 2025. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 Navy working capital funds will be obligated. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is being awarded an order (H9240824F0013) for the Silent Knight Radar Operational Flight program development for Special Operations Forces (SOF) fixed-wing aircraft. This $10,344,880 task order award, from indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract H9240824D4343, is being awarded in support of U.S. Special Operations Command PEO Fixed-Wing and SOF AT&L-KF. This work will be performed in McKinney, Texas and is expected to be completed in September 2029. This contract is funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds, and is not multiyear. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is being awarded an order (H9222218D0003) for the Silent Knight Radar Operational Flight program development for Special Operations Forces (SOF) fixed-wing aircraft. This $9,600,000 award modification of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is being awarded in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Program Executive Office Fixed-Wing, and SOF Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics-KF to provide support to Task Order H9240319F0048. This work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2025. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

