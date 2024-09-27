Headlines — September 27

News

US to send $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including medium-range cluster bombs

The U.S. will send Ukraine an undisclosed number of medium-range cluster bombs and an array of rockets, artillery and armored vehicles in a military aid package totaling about $375 million, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

US fighters intercept Russian military intelligence aircraft near Alaska, Japan says Chinese and Russian military aircraft violate territory

Four Russian military aircraft were tracked operating in the Alaska air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a release by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on the same day. Meanwhile, Japanese news agency Kyodo News on Monday reported that the commanding officer of a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer was sacked for an incident in July in which the destroyer sailed into Chinese territorial waters.

80 years after D-Day the family of a Black World War II combat medic receives his medal for heroism

Waverly B. Woodson Jr., who was part of the only African American combat unit involved in the D-Day invasion during World War II, spent more than a day treating wounded troops under heavy German fire — all while injured himself. Decades later, and nearly 20 years after his death, his family finally received the recognition that was denied many Black service members.

Video shows Ukraine’s new drone-dropped robot dog in action

Ukraine is showcasing its fleet of robotic dogs, capable of delivering ammunition, conducting surveillance, and providing support to front-line forces in the war with Russia.

Women kicked out of military for pregnancy could get $25,000, VA health care under bill

Women who served in the military between 1951 and 1976 were subject to discharge if they became pregnant. A new bill would retroactively compensate hundreds, if not thousands, of those women who were “wrongfully and involuntarily separated” from the military over more than two decades.

A snowmobiler who crashed into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is awarded $3 million

The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman deploys into a volatile world

The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its strike group deployed from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday, beginning what the Navy called a regularly scheduled deployment to the European theater.

Navy’s ‘digital quarterback’ aircraft plagued by untracked deficiencies, IG finds

The Navy’s battle manager in the sky has been crippled by scores of deficiencies and no plan to fix them, the Defense Department Inspector General said in a report that cast doubt on whether the service can accomplish critical missions at sea.

Let’s talk about the US Marines reopening WW2 airfields to prepare for future scenarios

The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the reopening in August 2024 of a World War 2-era airfield in North Carolina, the former Army Air Corps airfield at Camp Davis. Thanks to a recent $28 million, 18-month overhaul, the resurfaced Davis South runway will now serve as a multipurpose outlying landing field (OLF) about 25 miles from Camp Lejeune.

Air Force

Air Force decides to remain in the Mountain West, according to report

It looks as if Air Force is pushing its chips to the middle of the Mountain West’s table. And vice versa. But unfolding events could result in a misdeal.



New Air Force PT gear rollout delayed again

The long-awaited rollout of the new Air Force physical training uniform, already two years behind schedule, has been delayed again, this time “due to production issues with the manufacturer,” according to an Air Force spokesperson.

Air Force looking to disaggregate electronic warfare capabilities from platforms

The Air Force is moving away from a platform-centric view of electronic warfare to more of a system-of-systems approach as it revamps its EW arsenal.

USAF needs to stop talking, start moving on next-gen training tech, industry says

Artificial intelligence and open systems can better prepare the Air Force for a potential high-end fight against the likes of China and Russia, but the Air Force has work to do to make that a reality, service officials and industry leaders said last week.

Mission systems sold separately: Air Force debuts ‘next-gen acquisition model’

The Air Force, long accustomed to buying its aircraft with everything included, is moving toward ordering the mission systems separately.

Tyndall braces for major storm, with its F-35s out of the way

Tyndall Air Force Base is bracing for a major potential storm this week, as the new Tropical Storm Helene is forecasted to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane with winds reaching 110 miles per hour and hit the Florida Panhandle around Sept. 26.

Space Force

Military’s weather satellite program in flux as Space Force evaluates options

The U.S. Space Force is proceeding cautiously with its plans to replace aging weather satellites, signaling that any plans to acquire next-generation systems are still far off.

Veterans

VA suicide hotline hit with several service outages this year, affecting nearly 700 veterans

Technical problems with a suicide hotline for veterans caused a dozen service outages in fiscal 2024, making it nearly impossible for individuals in crisis to reach a counselor and get help, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.