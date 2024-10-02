Tehachapi 5th graders embark on learning adventure at STARBASE Edwards

A group of fifth-grade students from Cummings Valley Elementary School in Tehachapi, Calif., recently participated in the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program at Edwards Air Force Base.

This unique five-day educational experience, lasting five weeks, was the first of its kind for Cummings Valley Elementary, and marked a significant milestone in the program. New DOD guidance expanded eligibility beyond Title I schools.

Teachers Angelica McKay, Haley Sexton, and Lisa Newman led their students through the intensive program, which provides 25 hours of high-quality STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) instruction. The STARBASE program, funded by the DOD, aims to ignite students’ passion for science and technology through hands-on learning experiences and real-world applications of STEM concepts.

Edwards Air Force Base, at the heart of the aerospace testing universe, offered an inspiring backdrop for the students. STARBASE Edwards is renowned for providing a unique educational experience, allowing students to access world-class equipment, interact with Air Force STEM experts, and explore cutting-edge military-civilian facilities. The program is structured to give students a deep understanding of Next Generation Science Standards, Common Core State Standards, Career and Technical Education Standards, and the Computer Science Standards for California Schools.

Each day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the students engaged in a variety of cross-curricular activities designed to encourage critical thinking, innovation, and creativity. The program emphasizes learning through collaboration, where students work together on projects, gaining insights from each other as they explore new concepts. The lessons were designed to be both fun and educational, offering a blend of theory and practical application that brought STEM subjects to life.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring our students to STARBASE,’ said McKay. “Students are able to experience STEM hands-on activities that they would never had the opportunity to do in the classroom environment. We’re so excited to be included this year and hope that we can continue giving students this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The STARBASE program also provided students with invaluable career exploration opportunities. During the week, they had the opportunity to interact with guest speakers and visit Edward’s Fire Station 1. These visits not only broadened their horizons, but also sparked potential future career interests.

Sexton emphasized the significance of the experience: “Kids thrive when they have the freedom to play, explore, and have fun. The STARBASE program provides that opportunity by immersing them in hands-on experiences and technology. Through STARBASE, my students not only engage in exciting learning but also gain the inspiration and skills that could lead them to pursue a future in STEM careers.”

Newman, who also played a key role in guiding the students through the program, echoed this sentiment.

“Starbase was a wonderful experience for my students. The multiple days provided them with the opportunity to learn, experience, question, and find solutions to science-based questions through trial and error using hands-on STEM activities which they do not have the opportunity to do on such a large, detailed scale within the classroom,” she said.” This program seemed to ignite a desire to learn more and as a teacher that is inspiring.”



For many students, the highlight of the week was engaging directly with professionals who work in the STEM fields. Guest speakers from the Air Force shared their expertise and experiences, giving students a firsthand look at the challenges and rewards of careers in science and technology. These interactions were not only educational but also inspiring, providing students with role models who demonstrated the real-world impact of STEM education.

The inclusion of all Tehachapi elementary schools in the STARBASE program this year is a promising development, ensuring that a greater number of students can benefit from this exceptional learning experience in the future.

“As a whole we are trying to expand from about 1,200 to 2,500 students a year. We want to expose more students to STEM careers in and around the Aerospace Valley,” said Dr. Sam Duchscherer, STARBASE Edwards director.

The program aims to reach students from kindergarten through 12th grade soon, and with a recent building addition at STARBASE Edwards, this goal is expected to become a reality by 2025.

As more schools gain access to programs like STARBASE, the hope is that future generations of students will be better prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century. The program not only equips students with essential knowledge and skills but also instills in them the confidence to innovate, create, and lead in a rapidly evolving world.

For more information about the STARBASE program and its impact on students across the country, visit eafbstarbase.org.