Defense Health Agency

The Johns Hopkins Medical Services Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded the first one-year option period of a $511,704,789 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0006-P00007) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 52,000 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical areas. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services, and other related requirements. The base period ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and has nine one-year option periods; the first option year is Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funds, will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2); 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

Martin’s Point Health Care Inc., Portland, Maine, was awarded the first one-year option period of a $431,715,333 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0007-00007) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 45,000 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical areas. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services, and other related requirements. The base period ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and has nine 1-year option periods; the first option year is Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funds will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2); 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

PACMED Clinics, Seattle, Washington, was awarded the first one-year option period of a $183,403,970 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0008-P00007) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 19,000 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical areas. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services, and other related requirements. The base period ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and has nine 1-year option periods; the first option year is Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funds will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2); 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

Brighton Marine Inc., Brighton, Maine, was awarded the first one-year option period of a $160,539,423 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0004-00007) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 14,000 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical areas. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services, and other related requirements. The base period ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and has nine 1-year option periods; the first option year is Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funds will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S.C. 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2); 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

Christus Health, Irving, Texas, was awarded the first one-year option period of a $150,062,898 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0005-00007) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 12,000 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical areas. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services, and other related requirements. The base period ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and has nine 1-year option periods; the first option year is Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funds will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2); 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

Saint Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers, New York City, New York, was awarded the first one-year option period of a $135,417,191 fixed-price, commercial contract (HT9402-23-C-0009-00007) to provide comprehensive health care services through a managed care plan, the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, to approximately 14,000 eligible uniformed services beneficiaries in their designated geographical areas. The services to be provided include management of provider networks, medical management, enrollment, customer services, and other related requirements. The base period ran from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and has nine 1-year option periods; the first option year is Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. No funding will be obligated at time of award, but fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance and Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund funds will be obligated when made available. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 1073, Sections 722 (b) (1) and (2); 726 (b) and (c). The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

IT Concepts Inc., Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a firm fixed price contract task order on a sole source basis totaling $42,855,952 (HT0011-24-F-0053) for acquisition, requirements, and resource management support services in support of the Defense Medical Logistics–Enterprise Solution. This contract requires integrated information technology services and integration management to support the technical refresh to the LogiCole application, and sustainment of legacy applications until their full rationalization/consolidation into LogiCole. The contract period of performance begins on Oct. 1, 2024, and consists of a 12-month base period and three 12-month option years. A six-month extension of services pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 Option to Extend Services is included. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds will be used for the base year. The place of performance is Fort Detrick, Maryland, and various remote locations. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2024.)

Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, was awarded a not-to-exceed $243,799,854 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00024-22-G-4304) to provide unique parts and specialized material, including initial spares, for Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $243,799,854 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-F-4319). (Awarded Sept. 27, 2024)

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Rochester, New York, is awarded a $36,913,263 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure L3Harris Technologies Inc. brand name radio equipment, including maximum quantities of 1392 amplifiers, 3070 antennas, 550 diplexers, 600 keypad display units, and 11,050 ancillary items in support of the family of specialized operations vehicles for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Webster Outlying Field, Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, and is expected to be completed in October 2029. Fiscal 2023 procurement (Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $111,540 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). NAWCAD, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833525D0001).

QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $20,185,526 firm-fixed-price

contract action to provide replacement, repairs, and maintenance barge services to the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (75%); with support at other continental U.S. (25%); and outside the continental U.S. (0%) sites. No money will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,802,101 will be obligated for release in increments for the first ordering period. This contract was competitively procured using small business set-aside via www.SAM.gov and three offers were received. Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Mayport, Florida, is the contracting activity (N4002724D0003).



Aktarius LLC, doing business as Dawson AKT, Panama City, Florida, is awarded $13,848,763 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N62478-22-D-2402). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Two to extend services for air conditioning equipment and direct digital control systems maintenance and repairs. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $40,409,487. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy), fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2025 Department of Defense working capital funds in the amount of $6,015,233, will be obligated on a task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Airborne Systems North America, Pennsauken, New Jersey, is awarded a $12,701,744 modification to previously awarded firm fixed price contract M00264-22-C-0005 for Multi-Mission Parachute 2 Course. Work will be performed at Eloy, Arizona, with an expected completion date of Oct. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2025, operation and maintenance, Marine Corps funds in the amount of $12,701,744 are being obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region, Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Marine Management LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded an $8,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements (N3220525C4001) for a time charter of one clean approved, U.S. flag double-hull tanker, Shenandoah Trader, with an inert gas system and segregated ballast tanks that is capable of carrying a minimum of 235,000 bbls of clean product (intentions JA1) within the vessel’s natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double-valve isolation. This contract is for a 150-day period of performance. Work will be performed in the Mediterranean, and worldwide, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $8,100,000 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and three offers were received. Navy Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4001).

Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $13,405,503 modification (P000195) exercising the second one-year option period of a three-year base contract (SPRPA1-21-D-9001) with two one-year option periods for the KC46 Commercial Common Consumables program. This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. The ordering period end date is Oct. 7, 2025. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Melling LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia (SPE2DH-25-D-0002, $43,736,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Air Force

Impulse Space Inc., Redondo Beach, California, was awarded a $34,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for YS-19 Cheetah missions. This contract provides for the Mira Orbital Transfer Vehicle to host government payloads and perform the YS-19 Cheetah missions. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $17,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA8809-25-C-B001).

*Service-disabled veteran-owned small business