fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB

58th RQS Airman receives Airman’s Medal

by Aerotech News Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB
U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, left, commander of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (AFB), awards Staff Sgt. Austin Kier, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron, the Airman’s Medal certificate during an awards ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2024. The Airman’s Medal is an award bestowed upon outstanding individuals who displayed and distinguished themselves by a heroic act at the voluntary risk of their life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

Col. Scott Mills, left, commander of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., awards Staff Sgt. Austin Kier, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron, the Airman’s Medal certificate during an awards ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., Aug. 26, 2024. Kier distinguished himself by heroism and selfless action to save the lives of three collision victims from trauma and hypothermia. The Airman’s Medal is an award bestowed upon outstanding individuals who displayed and distinguished themselves by a heroic act at the voluntary risk of their life.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Nellis gives recognition during POW/MIA...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force realigns to ensure...
 By Secretary of the Air Force
WWI Ace Capt. Hamilton Coolidge...
 By Tech. Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit