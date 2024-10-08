58th RQS Airman receives Airman’s Medal

Col. Scott Mills, left, commander of the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., awards Staff Sgt. Austin Kier, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron, the Airman’s Medal certificate during an awards ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., Aug. 26, 2024. Kier distinguished himself by heroism and selfless action to save the lives of three collision victims from trauma and hypothermia. The Airman’s Medal is an award bestowed upon outstanding individuals who displayed and distinguished themselves by a heroic act at the voluntary risk of their life.