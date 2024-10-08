Nellis gives recognition during POW/MIA ceremony by Aerotech News • October 8, 2024 8:39 am - Updated October 7, 2024 12:50 pm • Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB Marvin Carter, a Cold Ward Prisoner of War, U.S. Marine Corps Major, speaks during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20 2024. Carter was in a plane crash in the desert of Djibouti when he was captured by rebel forces and held for several months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Police officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Honor Guard, prepare for a 21- gun salute during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. National POW/MIA Day serves to remember those who were captured during battle or who are still unaccounted for and is observed on the third Friday of every September (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Honor Guard airmen put flowers on a memorial wreath during the memorial wreath dedication and remembrance ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. The dedication was part of the National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Guests listen while the meaning of the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) table is explained during a National POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. The single rose in the vase, signifies the blood that many have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of the United States and the family and friends of our missing comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Col. Ethan E. Sabin, the deputy commander assigned to the 57th Wing, gives opening remarks during a Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. Each year, the third Friday of September is a day set aside to remember the more than 83,000 U.S. service members who remain classified as either prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Honor Guard Airmen post the colors during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) recognition ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2024. POW/MIA Recognition Day honors all those who are missing and unaccounted for.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski) Tags: Nellis AFB, POW/MIA