Plane Crazy Saturday – Mojave Experimental Fly-in

OCTOBER 19, 2024

8 A.M. – 5 P.M.

The Airmanship Foundation

Mojave Air & Spaceport at Rutan Field

Mojave Transportation Museum

INDOOR FREE FLIGHT EVENT:

Build and fly your own airplane (Participant: airplane kit provided)

Fun Fly

Contest

Flight Demos

All you can eat pizza and more!

EXPERIMENTAL AIRCRAFT FLY-IN SATURDAY 8AM-5PM

INDOOR FREE-FLIGHT EVENT FRIDAY 5PM

At Stuart Witt Event Center

Pancho Barnes Banquet

October 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Historical Aircraft Display Day at Mojave Air & Spaceport ‘Rutan Field’

Fly in and visit with other pilots and show off your airplane to visitors who love aviation!

MTM will sign Historical Aircraft Display forms

NO Presentation this month!

Please NO DOGS OR OTHER Animals ON FLIGHTLINE!!!

EXCEPT FOR SERVICE ANIMALS

PLEASE NO SMOKING ON FLIGHTLINE!