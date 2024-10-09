Plane Crazy Saturday – Mojave Experimental Fly-in
OCTOBER 19, 2024
8 A.M. – 5 P.M.
Events — The Airmanship Foundation
For more information and the most up to date EVENT AGENDA!
The Airmanship Foundation
Mojave Air & Spaceport at Rutan Field
Mojave Transportation Museum
INDOOR FREE FLIGHT EVENT:
Build and fly your own airplane (Participant: airplane kit provided)
Fun Fly
Contest
Flight Demos
All you can eat pizza and more!
For more info, Please visit: www.airmanshipfoundation.org/events
EXPERIMENTAL AIRCRAFT FLY-IN SATURDAY 8AM-5PM
INDOOR FREE-FLIGHT EVENT FRIDAY 5PM
At Stuart Witt Event Center
Pancho Barnes Banquet
October 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Historical Aircraft Display Day at Mojave Air & Spaceport ‘Rutan Field’
Fly in and visit with other pilots and show off your airplane to visitors who love aviation!
MTM will sign Historical Aircraft Display forms
NO Presentation this month!
Please NO DOGS OR OTHER Animals ON FLIGHTLINE!!!
EXCEPT FOR SERVICE ANIMALS
PLEASE NO SMOKING ON FLIGHTLINE!