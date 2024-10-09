Two historic A-10 squadrons inactivate at DM

The 355th Wing’s 354th Fighter Squadron and 354th Fighter Generation Squadron inactivated at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2024.

Known as the Bulldogs, the squadrons conducted 35,000 combat sorties, where they fired more than a quarter million 30 mm rounds, supported 1,300 troops in contact, flew missions against numerous high-value targets and provided close air support in 71 successful rescues.

“The Bulldogs have a rich history,” said Col. Clarence McRae, 355th Maintenance Group commander. “You were a part of something much bigger than what the Bulldogs have done.”

The first A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft arrived at DM in 1976. With the inactivation and the U.S. Air Force’s divestment plan, the two squadrons have retired and transferred all 36 of their A-10s.

Originating in 1942, long before the first A-10 arrived at DM, the 354th FS had a history of activation and inactivation to support threats of the times. In 1992, the squadron was redesigned to exclusively support the A-10s at DM.

“The Bulldogs have been drawing upon decades of combat aviation, some lessons stemming back from World War II,” said Col. Sean Hall, 355th Operations Group commander. “The Bulldogs built the attack culture that surrounded the Hog then and it will outlast the Hog now.”

For more than 30 years, the 354th FS consisted of A-10 pilots who conducted close air support, forward air control in airborne, and close air support, for theater commanders worldwide.

“Readiness, it was a core part of the Bulldogs; their bags were packed and Bulldogs were ready,” said Hall. “They were ready for that call, when someone on the ground was having their worst day.”

Maintenance professionals also powered the Bulldogs’ capabilities through servicing aircraft starting from P-51 Mustangs and ending with the A-10. These dedicated maintainers provided key functions to include general maintenance, weapons loading, and launch and recovery of the Air Force’s premier ground attack platform, the A-10.

“You men and women are the backbone of the operation,” said McRae. “You always ensured the Warthog remained reliable, and a lethal asset that our enemies feared whenever it was on the battlefield.”

Although the inactivation is a solemn event for many, the future of Davis-Monthan remains bright as the Air Force plans to open the 492nd Special Operations Wing, an Air Force Special Operations Command wing, over the next few years.

Additionally, in August, DM received its first of 10 planned EA-37B Compass Call aircraft, which will replace the aging EC-130Hs and continue the mission of the 55th Electronic Combat Group for years to come.

“Even though we are inactivating this squadron, your legacy will live on forever,” said McRae. “And know that you are the foundation for what future Airmen will have to live up to.”