30th Annual Gathering of Eagles

The Flight Test Historical Foundation

Annual Gathering of Eagles

Celebrating 30 Years of the VISTA X-62

Saturday, November 9 | 5 p.m. | The Hellenic Center

John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center

43404 30th St W, Lancaster, CA 93536

BUSINESS ATTIRE

We invite you to our foundation’s annual fundraising event, where we celebrate the heroes, history, and extraordinary achievements in flight test and innovation that continue to push the boundaries of science and the human imagination. Prepare for an unforgettable evening transporting you to the skies and beyond!

Presenting the Eagle Awardees

Chris Cotting, USAF TPS

Jeff Peer, Calspan (Retired)

Presenting the Falcon Awardees

Hal Hefron, DARPA

George Ka’iliwai, USAF TPS (Former Commandant)

Lily Aguilar, USAF TPS

Adam Fricke, Calspan

James Sergeant, Lockheed Martin

MC “Evil” Bill Gray, USAF TPS Chief Test Pilot

This year, we are honored to spotlight the Vista X-62, the AI-supported fighter jet developed by DARPA, Calspan, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, and the AF Test Pilot School. The Vista X-62 isn’t just a remarkable machine; it’s a symbol of human ingenuity, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. It embodies the cutting-edge of artificial intelligence integrated with unparalleled flight capabilities, showcasing how far we’ve come in redefining the relationship between man and machine in the skies.

Join us in experiencing the unique opportunity to hear directly from the visionaries who have brought this revolutionary aircraft to life. Our distinguished panel of flight test pilots, engineers, and researchers will share their insights and experiences, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges they’ve overcome and the groundbreaking advancements they’ve achieved.

For aviation enthusiasts, this is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of the spirit of exploration and innovation that has always driven our industry forward. We invite you to join us in honoring the incredible work that has made the Vista X-62 a reality, and to support the continued advancements in aviation that our foundation is dedicated to fostering.

The evening program includes dinner, a silent auction, an aerospace art exhibit, the Fullerton & Knight scholarships, Eagle recognition, and a panel discussion by our first flight test pilots and engineers.

All proceeds go to support the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, mission to support the Flight Test Museum and are tax-deductible less the $35 cost for the dinner.

About the Gathering of Eagles

The Gathering of Eagles is a yearly celebration of the Flight Test Historical Foundation to acknowledge significant achievements in the flight testing of aerospace vehicles. The celebration honors both significant events and individuals that have made these events possible. The Gathering of Eagles is meant to provide an avenue for camaraderie, and education, and as a way to memorialize and honor the people who contributed to the historic advancements in aerospace development by these programs. The event is also a fundraiser, providing resources to the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, University scholarships, and a variety of STEM education programs.

Since 1983, the Flight Test Historical Foundation has been honoring luminaries in the aerospace world at events and award dinners. In 1996, the FTHF awarded the first Eagle Awards to Chuck Yeager, Bob Hoover, Bob Cardenas, De Beeler, and crew chief Jack Russell on the 50th Anniversary of the Bell X-1 breaking the sound barrier. In 1999, Pete Knight, Scott Crossfield, Joe Engle, Bill Dana, Fitz Fulton were honored with Eagles at the event celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the X-15 test program. Every year thereafter, the Foundation has awarded members of teams engaged in significant milestones in flight test and aerospace advancement conducted in the Aerospace Valley. A full list of our Eagles and Awards can be found here.