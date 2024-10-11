Headlines — October 11

News

How the Air Force plans to overhaul its recruiting efforts

Fresh from “ringing the bell” to announce its success in hitting fiscal year 2024 recruiting targets, the Air Force’s recruiting enterprise is shifting its attention to the future with a major restructuring effort aimed at streamlining communication and making it easier to shift or share resources between teams.

Lockheed names software specialist as new head of F-35 jet program

Lockheed Martin is putting a software engineering specialist in charge of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program as the current director gets set to retire.

USAF F-15s arriving in Middle East as Israel weighs response to Iran attack

More of the U.S. Air Force fighters directed to deploy to the Middle East last week are set to arrive as Israel contemplates its response to Tehran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1. A squadron of F-15E Strike Eagles is arriving in the region in the coming days, U.S. officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Air Force

‘You saved that guy’s life’: Airmen rescue kayaker who fell into icy Alaskan lake

Two airmen stationed at this airlift hub in western Tokyo were decorated recently for saving a kayaker who spilled into a frigid Alaska lake in June.

How Moody Air Force Base rode out a direct hurricane hit

As the Hurricane Ride Out team at Moody Air Force Base reviewed their forecasts ahead of Hurricane Helene, a team member came to a shocking realization. As a direct hit seemed more and more certain, the winds the base was likely to face were projected to be so strong that Moody’s emergency operation building was not rated to survive them.

Miss America puts on a bite sleeve and gets a taste of military service dog training

Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, who is also Miss America 2024, got her first bite experience during a visit Tuesday to the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Colorado in head-to-head fight with the US Air Force over Air National Guard control

Colorado’s politicians are working to ensure Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora continues to play a crucial role in the nation’s defense and keep national guard members stationed in the state.

Fighter pilot takes command from airlifter ahead of US Forces Japan overhaul

A fighter pilot with experience in Asia and the Middle East took command of U.S. Forces Japan on Tuesday as it moves toward a joint force headquarters in a tightening alliance with its host nation.

Space Force

Industry ‘hamstrung’ by Space Force-intel community’s turf war

The space industry is waiting for the Space Force and intelligence community to come to an agreement over buying commercial satellite imagery and related analysis—a fight, some say, that is preventing troops from making the fullest use of orbital capabilities.

Defense

France kicks off development of wingman drone for Rafale fighter jet

France kicked off the development of an air-combat drone that will serve as an unmanned wingman for the country’s Rafale fighter, part of a contract with Dassault Aviation to start work on an upgrade package for the aircraft.

Veterans

Popular kiosks returned to VA clinics, hospitals after veterans complained about new online system

The freestanding kiosks that veterans used to submit travel expenses for medical care at Department of Veterans Affairs clinics and hospitals have returned a year after the VA closed them nationwide for an online system plagued with problems.