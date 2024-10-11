Thunderbolts to Thunderbirds

Two Airmen currently assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, were selected to join the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, for the 2025-2026 show seasons.

Joining the Thunderbirds will be U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Belinski, 309th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Martinez, 56th Fighter Wing protocol specialist.

“It’s kind of intimidating knowing I’m going to have to fly closer to other jets than I’ve ever flown before,” Belinski explained. “Being on the team is going be a bit more challenging than what I have been doing on a daily basis.”

Originally from Aspen, Colorado, Belinski grew up less than four hours from the U.S. Air Force Academy where he would eventually earn his degree and commission. Belinski looks forward to the opportunities that being

on the Thunderbirds will bring.

“It’s a great opportunity to help engage with the public and showcase what we do for a living,” Belinski shared. “I’ve been fortunate to fly all around the world, but most of that was happening quietly. So, to be a part of the team that gets to share that mission and share what our capabilities are makes for a great next chapter for me.”

Martinez, who will be working in scheduling, credits the opportunity to join the Thunderbirds as the result of a lot of work and effort. He hails from Orlando, Florida, and has served in the Air Force for more than eight years.

“This is my second time applying for the team actually,” said Martinez. “When they told me no the first time, I knew I had to keep working day in and day out to get better, so that when I could apply again, I would stand a much better chance of getting in, and it all worked out in the end.”

Martinez also credits his time at Luke AFB in teaching him how to be flexible and resilient in his career.

“My wife is also active duty,” Martinez shared. “So, we’ve had to deal with things like deployments, being separated, and living in different states. Through experiences like that, we’ve both learned how to rely on different support systems in our lives, and how to

stand tall when life gets tough.”

The Thunderbirds perform more than 70 demonstrations a year, showcasing the professionalism and precision required of Airmen around the globe.

“Being on the Thunderbirds, I’m going to be constantly on the road traveling to different parts of the world, while constantly changing sceneries,” said Martinez. “What I’ve learned here at Luke has helped shape me to who I am today and who I will be once I join the team.”

In 1953, the Thunderbirds officially activated as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team at Luke AFB. More than 70 years and 4,000 demonstrations later, Luke

AFB Airmen are still supporting that legacy.

The selection of Belinski and Martinez highlights the exceptional caliber of training provided at Luke AFB, demonstrating the strength of its Airmen and dedication to excellence. Their success is a testament to Luke AFB’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.