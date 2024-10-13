Luke AFB hosts 24-hour POW/MIA run by Aerotech News • October 13, 2024 8:57 am - Updated October 10, 2024 6:05 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Phoenix Army Reserve Center participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA run, Sept. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants ran with the POW/MIA flag for 24 hours straight, while the names of prisoners of war and those missing in action were read aloud. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Phoenix Army Reserve Center participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA run, Sept. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA run, Sept. 19, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Volunteers ran or walked with the POW/MIA flag for 24 hours straight, while the names of prisoners of war and those missing in action were read aloud. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay) Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Kirk, former prisoner of war, gives remarks during the POW/MIA retreat ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kirk, a former F-105 Thunderchief pilot, spoke of his 1,964 days as a POW after being shot down over North Vietnam. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the United States reaffirms its commitment to bring home those who are still missing and seek answers for the families of the missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing conduct a missing man formation flyover during the POW/MIA retreat ceremony, Sept. 20, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th FW capped off its 24-hour vigil with a retreat ceremony, featuring a missing man formation flyover, as well as the retirement of the POW/MIA flag used during the vigil. The missing man formation recognizes those service members who have yet to return home, whether they are a prisoner of war, missing in action, or have given their life in service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) Tags: Luke AFB, POW/MIA