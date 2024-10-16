Navy

Invariant Corp.,* Huntsville, Alabama (M67854-24-D-0056); and Anduril Federal, a Division of Anduril Industries Inc., Costa Mesa, California (M67854-24-D-0057), are awarded a combined $400,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the integration and delivery of a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Engagement System and associated hardware, software, and services. Each awardee will be awarded its first order for First Article Test units and Program Management Support within one week of contract award. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; and Costa Mesa, California, and is expected to be completed by October 2031. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,459,308 will be obligated within one week of contract award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. The maximum dollar value, including the base period with four additional ordering periods, is $200,000,000 per contract. This contract was competitively procured via the PIEE Solicitation Module with proposals from four offerors received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

August Schell Enterprises,* Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a not-to-exceed $29,059,763 firm-fixed-price order (N0001925F0067) against a previously issued contract (NNG15SD80B). This contract procures tool requirements to include software licenses and commercial software applications to construct secure and reliable IT systems to facilitate the development, security, and operations systems development life cycle, critical to the successful fielding of information technology capabilities for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in October 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,331,917; and fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,408,669, will be obligated at the time of award, $2,408,669 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competed, one offer was received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Brandes Associates Inc.,* Lone Tree, Colorado, is awarded an $8,288,420 modification (P00014) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6893620D0001). This modification exercises an option to provide developmental and engineering support to include development, integration and test of mission planning products including Naval Mission Planning Systems, Naval Tactical Aircraft, and Joint Mission Planning Systems for emerging technology mission management capabilities, defensive electronic warfare libraries and all associated mission planning and control systems and subsystems in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Point Mugu, California (95%); and China Lake, California (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California, is the contracting activity.

Pacific Consolidated Industries Inc.,* Riverside, California, has been awarded a maximum $178,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for non-commercial medical equipment and non-developmental medical equipment. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. The ordering period end date is Oct. 15, 2030. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2031 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D1-25-D-0001).

UPDATE: Marathon Medical Corp.,** Aurora, Colorado (SPE2DE-25-D-0001, $30,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for dental consumable items for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-20-R-0007 and awarded June 10, 2021. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Great Lakes Dock and Dredge Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $114,979,976 firm-fixed-price contract for beach nourishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Manasquan, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $114,979,976 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-25-C-0027).

Flatiron-Aecon JV, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $15,700,000 hybrid (fixed-price-incentive and fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment) contract for a water storage project and fish passage facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Ravensdale, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2030. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $15,700,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-25-C-0001).

C2 Alaska LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a maximum ceiling, face value, $39,000,000 single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HU000125D0001) in support of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ (USUHS) Manpower Department. This contract has a five-year ordering period from Oct. 16, 2024, to Oct. 15, 2029, with a minimum award amount of $40,000. Performance will be in Bethesda, Maryland. This contract was a sole source acquisition awarded in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.804-6(c). Operations and maintenance funds will be obligated at the task order level. USUHS, Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Galois Inc.,* Portland, Oregon, was awarded a $12,622,799 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement contract for the Continuous-correctness On Opaque Processors (COOP) program. The COOP program seeks to develop hardware and software tools to guarantee that software is running correctly by combining formal methods and side-channels. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio (31%); Portland, Oregon (28%); Tempe, Arizona (10%); Columbus, Ohio (8%); Exton, Pennsylvania (5%); Irvine, California (5%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (4%); San Francisco, California (4%); Brooklyn, New York (3%); and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (2%), with an expected completion date of April 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,667,608 are being obligated at time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in which eight proposals were received in response to Broad Agency Announcement HR001124S0016. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001125C0300).

