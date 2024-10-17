Nose Art Special: Boeing KC-135E Stratotanker by Aerotech News • October 17, 2024 6:03 pm The unique nose art on painted this KC-135, tail number 71447 is about to go on permanent display. Up until today the KC-135E had been assigned to the 185th ARW Iowa, Air National Guard. Today a flight crew from Tinker AFB is in Sioux City to fly the aging aircraft to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ where the aircraft and the nose art will most likely be retired. The Sioux City, Iowa based 185th ARW is on track to convert to the newer KC-135 R model during this calendar year. USAF Photo by: MSGT Vincent De Groot Boeing KC-135E Stratotanker, based with Sioux City Air National Guard, 2007 The unique nose art on painted this KC-135, tail number 71447 is about to go on permanent display. Up until today the KC-135E had been assigned to the 185th ARW Iowa, Air National Guard. Today a flight crew from Tinker AFB is in Sioux City to fly the aging aircraft to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ where the aircraft and the nose art will most likely be retired. The Sioux City, Iowa based 185th ARW is on track to convert to the newer KC-135 R model during this calendar year.USAF Photo by: MSGT Vincent De Groot