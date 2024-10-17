What is nose art?

Most people think of the U.S. Army Air Force’s World War II aircraft when they think of nose art.

However, nose art has a long history dating back to the early days of aerial warfare, and has been seen in various militaries around the world.

Initially, nose art was used as a way to identifying friendly forces but it evolved into a means to express individuality during war, a way to remember those at home, and a way to “thumb the nose” at military uniformity.

And while nose art is mostly a military tradition, some civilian forms exist — probably the best-known are the “Virgin Girls” on the nose of each Virgin Group aircraft.

The idea of nose art originated with German and Italian pilots, and the first recorded example is a sea monster painted on an Italian flying boat in 1913.

During World War I, German pilots painted a mouth beneath the propeller’s spinner.

What is perhaps the most famous of all nose art, the shark-face insignia later made famous by the First American Volunteer Group Flying Tigers, first appeared in World War I on a British Sopwith Dolphin and a German Roland C.II, though often with an effect more comical than menacing. The cavallino rampante (“prancing horse”) of the Italian ace Francesco Baracca was another well-known image.

World War I nose art was usually embellished or extravagant squadron insignia.

This followed the official policy established by the American Expeditionary Forces’ Chief of the Air Service, Brig. Gen. Benjamin Foulois, on May 6, 1918, requiring the creation of distinct, readily identifiable squadron insignia. World War I examples include the “Hat in the Ring” of the American 94th Aero Squadron (attributed to Lt. Johnny Wentworth) and the “Kicking Mule” of the 95th Aero Squadron. Nose art of that era was often conceived and produced not by the pilots, but rather by ground crews.

World War II

World War II is considered the “golden age” of nose art with both Allied and Axis pilots using the art form.

At the height of the war, artists were in high demand within the U.S. Army Air Forces, despite the “ban” on it. AAF commanders tolerated nose art in an effort to boost morale, and artists were very highly paid.

The U.S. Navy, on the other hand, banned nose art

The largest known work of nose art ever depicted on a World War II-era American combat aircraft was on a Consolidated B-24 Liberator, tail number 44-40973, which had been named “The Dragon and his Tail” of the USAAF Fifth Air Force, 64th Bomb Squadron, 43rd Bomb Group, in the Southwest Pacific, flown by a crew led by Joseph Pagoni, with Staff Sgt. Sarkis Bartigian as the artist. The dragon artwork ran from the nose just forward of the cockpit, down the entire length of the fuselage’s sides, with the dragon’s body depicted directly below and just aft of the cockpit, with the dragon holding a nude woman in its forefeet.



Post-World War II

In the Korean War, nose art was popular with units operating A-26 Invader and B-29 bombers, C-119 Flying Boxcar transports, as well as Air Force fighter-bombers. Due to changes in military policies and changing attitudes toward the representation of women, the amount of nose art declined after the Korean War.

During the Vietnam War, Lockheed AC-130 gunships of the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Squadrons were often given names with accompanying nose art — for example, “Thor”, “Azrael — Angel of Death,” “Ghost Rider,” “War Lord” and “The Arbitrator.” The unofficial gunship badge of a flying skeleton with a Minigun was also applied to many aircraft until the end of the war and was later adopted officially. In addition, Army and Navy helicopter crews often embellished their assigned aircraft with a wide range of nose art and other personalized markings.

Nose art underwent a revival during the First Gulf War and has become more common since Operation Enduring Freedom and the Iraq War began. A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft ladder doors are frequently painted while many fixed and rotary air crews are merging artwork as part of camouflage patterns. The United States Air Force had unofficially sanctioned the return of the pin-up (albeit fully clothed) with the Strategic Air Command permitting nose art on its bomber force in the Command’s last years. The continuation of historic names such as “Memphis Belle” was encouraged.

In many other cases at airfields throughout the Middle East during the War on Terror, aviation units instead painted the reinforced concrete T-walls and Bremer barriers that protected the aircrews and aircraft with elaborate murals and graffiti.

Source material for American nose art was varied, ranging from pinups such as Rita Hayworth and Betty Grable and cartoon characters such as Donald Duck, Bugs Bunny, and Popeye to patriotic characters (Yankee Doodle) and fictional heroes (Sam Spade). Lucky symbols such as dice and playing cards also inspired nose art, along with references to mortality such as the Grim Reaper. Cartoons and pinups were most popular among American artists, but other works included animals, nicknames, hometowns, and popular song and movie titles. Some nose art and slogans expressed contempt for the enemy, especially of their leaders.

The farther the planes and crew were from headquarters or from the public eye, the racier the art tended to be. For instance, nudity was more common in nose art on aircraft in the Pacific than on aircraft in Europe.

In this special issue of Aerotech News, we share some of the most famous, and not so famous, nose art.

Editor’s note: It should be noted that attitudes towards women and minorities have changed since the golden age of nose art, World War II. What was acceptable then is not acceptable now. Please remember that much of the nose art depicted in this special issue is a product of its time.