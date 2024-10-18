Headlines — October 18

News

Two Navy EA-18G Growler crew members missing after crash

Two crew members from a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jet based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, are missing after the aircraft crashed Tuesday.

When will the Army embrace hybrid-electric vehicles?

The Army has long tinkered with the idea of making some of its vehicles electric or hybrid, and while the technology has become commonplace in the commercial vehicle industry, the service has yet to jump on the bandwagon.

Air Force

Air Force Ospreys complete first flights to Okinawa since fatal crash

A pair of CV-22 Ospreys from this airlift hub in western Tokyo flew to Okinawa for the first time since a deadly accident grounded the military’s entire fleet of hybrid tiltrotors in November.

All 6 Air Task Forces now activated; combat wings will follow

The Air Force activated the last of its first six Air Task Forces last week, breaking new ground it its plan for how the Air Force deploys forces overseas.

Defense

US Army aims to pick a robotic combat vehicle vendor next spring

The Army plans to choose next spring one winner out of four vendors competing to build the base platform for its Robotic Combat Vehicle, or RCV, according to Maj. Gen. Glenn Dean, program executive officer for ground combat systems.

AeroVironment pitches Army drone for quick battlefield changes

The California-based firm AeroVironment has developed an autonomous, all-electric uncrewed aircraft that users can rapidly convert from a reconnaissance unit to a strike drone — on the battlefield and without tools in a matter of minutes.

Bell presses on with FLRAA as Army cools on large programs

Just months after the Army canceled one planned helicopter, and just a day after its top officer hinted at other large-program cuts, Bell Textron execs said they’re simply focusing on starting deliveries of their V-280 tiltrotor by decade’s end.

No pilots, all cargo: Airbus tests loading of autonomous helicopter

Airbus U.S. Space and Defense has conducted its first demonstration as part of a program to build an autonomous, uncrewed version of the UH-72 Lakota transportation helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Airbus to cut up to 2,500 jobs amid space segment losses

Airbus’ defense and space division announced plans to cut up to 2,500 positions by mid-2026, citing a “continued complex business environment, especially in the space systems segment,” the company said Oct. 16.