Navy

Epsilon Inc., Weaverville, North Carolina, is awarded a $184,506,693 firm-fixed-price, cost, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to procure IT and cyber security (CS) support for the classified IT networks to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity of the F-35 Joint Program Office ensuring the range of IT and CS are maintained within Department of Defense (DOD), Special Access Programs, and U.S. Cyber Command security standards and mandates. This effort supports the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. DOD participants. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (70%); and Arlington, Virginia (90%), and is expected to be completed in October 2029. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds (Air Force) in the amount of $14,505,677; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,852,924; FMS customer funds in the amount of $2,656,634; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $414,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0010).

BAE Systems-Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $114,836,312 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Laboon (DDG 58) fiscal 2025 docking selected restricted availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $117,910,058. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Navy, funds in the amount of $114,836,312 will be obligated at the time of award, of which no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with two offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4412).

BAE Systems-Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $87,581,070 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Wasp (LHD 1) fiscal 2025 selected restricted availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance as part of the critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $104,698,007. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Navy, funds in the amount of $87,581,070 will be obligated at the time of award, of which no funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the government System for Award website, with three offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4430).

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for MT7 engine depot-level repairs. The contract will not exceed $59,388,933. Work will be completed at the contractor’s facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by December 2029. Navy Working Capital funds in the total amount of $500 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-24-D-4010).

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Maryland, was awarded a $24,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract N00024-20-D-4306 for diving and diving-related services. This modification increases the contract ordering ceiling from $97,000,000 to $121,000,000. Work will be performed in Largo, Maryland, and other locations worldwide, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. No funding will be obligated at the time of award; all funding will be made available at the task or delivery order level as contracting actions occur. Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded August 6, 2024)

Summer Consultants Inc.,* McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $15,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N40080-20-D-0017 for multi-discipline, architect-engineer services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $45,000,000. The contract modification increases contract capacity from $30,000,000 to $45,000,000. Work will be performed at facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility including, but not limited Maryland (40%), Virginia (40%), and Washington, D.C. (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Future task orders under this modification will primarily be funded by operations and maintenance, (Navy) and military construction funds. No funds are being obligated at time of the award. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $9,043,489 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2105 to exercise options for planning and design yard activities for standard Navy valves installed in commissioned nuclear-powered submarines, submersibles, and aircraft carriers. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $2,250,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2105).

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded an $8,276,742 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-24-C-2331 for procurement of large missile vertical launch system shock isolation. Work will be performed in North Tonawanda, New York (63%); Göteborg, Sweden (36%); and Bloomfield, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by January 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,276,742 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Army

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $142,030,215 modification (0003FT) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for logistics support services. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2010 and 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $142,030,215 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was awarded a $15,300,000 modification (P00018) to contract W912DY-21-F-0025 to support Red Hill closure efforts. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Alaska; Delta Junction, Alaska; Fairbanks, Alaska; King Salmon, Alaska; Amchitka, Alaska; Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Hilo, Hawaii; Honolulu, Hawaii; Kanehoe, Hawaii; Kekaha, Hawaii; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Wahiawa, Hawaii; Waimea, Hawaii; Waianae, Hawaii; and Peachtree Corners, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 revolving funds in the amount of $15,300,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

BTAS Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, has been awarded an $18,652,010 firm-fixed-price task order for Space Systems Command Contracting Directorate acquisition and finance support. This task order provides advisory and assistance services support to the Contracting Directorate front office and staff divisions, the pricing division, the policy, program support, and business operations division, and the talent management division. Work is expected to be completed Dec. 13, 2029, if all options are exercised. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received in response to solicitation FA880224Q0001. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $621,503 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA880225F0001).

*Small business