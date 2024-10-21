Headlines — October 21

News

Navy pronounces missing EA-18G Growler jet aviators deceased

The two missing EA-18G Growler crew members involved in a crash last week are now pronounced dead, the Navy announced Sunday.

Russia found to use North Korea missiles with Western parts

Ukrainian researchers say they’ve discovered components produced by western companies in North Korean missiles Russia used to attack the country, highlighting the need to enforce export controls.

Report to Congress on nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile

The following is the Oct. 17, 2024, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N).

Army kicks off generative AI pilot to tackle drudge work, hallucinations

The Army is starting a new pilot to support a broader push toward the service’s adoption of generative artificial intelligence capabilities, officials announced Friday.

Army special forces join search for missing Navy pilots after crash

Army special forces soldiers have joined the mission to locate and find two Navy aviators whose EA-18G Growler jet crashed Tuesday in a remote area east of Mount Rainier in Washington state.

Aircraft carrier USS George Washington officially bound for Japan, Navy says

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington is on its way to Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, where it will take the place of the USS Ronald Reagan, the Navy announced Friday.

Air Force

Air National Guard planes depart Empire State for 5-month Antarctic mission

Five Air National Guard ski-equipped airlifters and 400 airmen are headed to Antarctica for an annual mission supporting research on the frozen continent.

Air Force safety czar says new NDA plan ‘really is protecting’ airmen

A new effort that requires aircraft maintainers to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) so they can access more information about costly accidents will not change the level of transparency surrounding those events, the Air Force’s top safety officer said Oct. 18.

Shaw Air Force Base dining halls are closed until 2026. Relatives worry young airmen aren’t getting healthy meals.

Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina has not had an operating dining hall for airmen in nearly a year and a half, leaving some relatives of young troops concerned about their food accessibility.

Photos: NATO wraps up first-ever ‘Ramstein Flag’ exercise in Greece

NATO Allied Air Command wrapped up its first ever “Flag” event at Andravida Air Base, Greece, last week, after more than 130 fighters and other aircraft from 12 countries took part in a large-scale, live-fly, first-of-its-kind European exercise.

Hundreds protest murder acquittal of US airman at Spangdahlem Air Base

Hundreds of people protested the acquittal of a U.S. airman accused of killing Michael Ovsjannikov, expressing disbelief, anger and frustration at what many called a lack of justice and accountability for the death of the beloved martial arts athlete from the nearby town of Wittlich.

Space Force

SpaceX wins new launches; USSF continues to press for competition

SpaceX secured more orders for Phase 3 launches under the National Security Space Launch program, the first provider to do so, even as the Space Force continues its push to increase its launch options.

Veterans

‘He was at war again’: Uncle recounts last day for Army veteran shot and killed by Texas police

When Jeremy Culp woke up Tuesday morning, he was convinced his Bridge City home was under siege.

Marines who fought at Iwo Jima reunite in SA to keep Corps’ legacy alive

Nearly eight decades after U.S. Marines raised the flag at Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, five of them reunited at San Antonio’s Menger Hotel to reconnect and keep their stories alive.