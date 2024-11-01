2024 Veterans Day poster contest: And the winner is…

For the 2024 Veterans Day Poster Contest, the Veterans Day National Committee called on professional and amateur artists to create picture perfect designs that reflect the theme of this year’s Veterans Day observance, “A Legacy of Loyalty and Service.”

The competition was tough. There were more than 150 entries from people ranging from school-age children to graphic designers with decades of experience. When all ballots were tallied, the VDNC selected the design created by Myisha Godette.

A retired, disabled Army Veteran from Queens, N.Y., Myisha’s design was driven by a desire to represent all who have served.

“As a veteran, I’ve sometimes felt underrepresented, prompting me to consider how best to incorporate inclusivity and the essence of loyalty and service,” she said. “Ultimately, I chose to symbolize the shared experience of service members—past, present, and future — with elements like the American Flag, military “dog tags,” and the enduring strength of Veterans, embodied by a solid, dark concrete background in my design.”

The Veterans Day poster will be displayed in VA facilities, military installations, and municipal buildings across America. It will also serve as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11.

Thank you to all who used their creativity to show appreciation for our Veterans. We welcome you to enter the 2025 Veterans Day competition and we look forward to seeing your future artistic creations.