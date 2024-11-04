Navy

Wunderman Thompson LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, has been awarded an $834,090,640 contract. This hybrid (firm-fixed-price and cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single-award) contract is to provide full-service advertising agency support to furnish supplies and services to enhance the Marine Corps’ recruiting efforts. Work will be performed at Atlanta, Georgia, with an expected completion date of December 2029. This contract includes one five-year option period which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,914,649,380. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) will be obligated at the time of contract award, $10,000 in. This serves as the contract minimum guarantee. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as task orders are awarded. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov and seven proposals were received. The Marine Corps Installations Command Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M9549425D0001). (Awarded Oct. 31, 2024)

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Greenlawn, New York, is being awarded a firm-fixed-price modification (N00039) to a previously awarded contract (N00039-16-C-0087) for the procurement, manufacturing, testing, and delivery of Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $84,971,820, to the new total value of $296,228,489. NTCDL is the overarching solution for all Navy Common Data Link requirements across multiple platforms. NTCDL provides transmit/receive capability of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data in support of tasking, collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination activities. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds (33%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds (33%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) (17%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds (17%), in the amount of $84,971,820, will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract action was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1) – Only One Responsible Source (Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 31, 2024)

Kellogg Brown and Root Services LLC, also known as KBR, Houston, Texas, is awarded $59,634,543 for firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N62470-17-D-4012). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Seven for base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; and Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $533,139,107. Work will be performed in Djibouti, and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated on individual task orders, subject to the availability of funds. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 31, 2024)

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $30,692,100 modification (P00021) to delivery order (N0001921F0064) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises options to procure continued manufacturing and installation efforts necessary to retrofit the aerial refueling capability on 25 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye fleet aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (34.7%); Ronkonkoma, New York (28.9%); Melbourne, Florida (5.5%); Plainview, New York (3.1%); Irvine, California (3%); Columbia, Maryland (1.9%); North Hollywood, California (1.5%); East Aurora, New York (1.2%); and other various locations within the continental U. S. (20.2%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,692,100 will be obligated at the time of award of which none will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, was awarded a $24,527,535.00 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4153) to perform the post-shakedown availability on Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206). This contract includes a base period and five unexercised options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $25,675,005. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, beginning January 9, 2025, and is expected to be completed by June 22, 2025. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $24,527,535.00 are obligated and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was solicited via the sam.gov website and four offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

A1FED Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N00244-25-D-0002); Creek Technologies Co.,* Beavercreek, Ohio (N00244-25-D-0003); DeVine Consulting Inc.,* Fremont, California (N00244-25-D-0004); FedWriters Inc.,* Fairfax, Virginia (N00244-25-D-0005); MKS2 LLC,* Austin, Texas (N00244-25-D-0006); Transtecs Corp.,* Wichita, Kansas (N00244-25-D-0007); and Trigent Solutions Inc.,* Chantilly, Virginia (N00244-25-D-0008), were awarded a $19,800,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-price contract to provide timely, effective, and reliable means of obtaining educational and research support services to meet Naval Postgraduate School objectives. The contract will include a one-year base period and four one-year option periods which if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $99,000,000. Work will be performed in Monterey, California (90%); and other various locations worldwide (10%). Work is expected to be completed by October 2025; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by October 2029. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&MN) funds in the amount of $7,000 will be obligated ($1,000 on each of the seven contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts) and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year O&MN appropriations at the time of their issuance. The requirement was competitively procured on NECO and SAM.gov under a small business set-aside pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.502-2 with eight offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Arcfield, Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a $13,845,305 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (N0003021C0016P00025) for program support services of the Navy’s Strategic Weapons Systems Reentry Subsystem. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado (70%); Washington, D.C. (22%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (6 %); Cape Canaveral, Florida (1%); and Omaha, Nebraska (1%). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. The effort will be incrementally funded. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $1,197,191; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $2,500,000; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $2,279,244, will be obligated on this initial award. Funding in the amount of $2,279,224 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis in accordance with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 31, 2024)

Ocean Shipholdings Inc.,* Houston, Texas (N3220525C4127), is being awarded a $10,725,633 firm-fixed-price contract for the operation and maintenance of two expeditionary transfer dock vessels USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) and USNS John Glenn (T-ESD 2). Work will be performed worldwide, with an expected completion date of Nov. 1, 2025. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and six-month option, is $32,129,512. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,725,633 are obligated for fiscal 2025. This contract was not competitively procured. The contract was prepared under the authority of 41 U.S. Code 3304(a)(2), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2 – unusual and compelling urgency. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4127).

SkyWarrior Flight Training LLC,* Pensacola, Florida, was awarded an $8,189,965 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures services to support the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation program training for students at the Naval Aviation Schools Command. This contract will provide Certified Flight Instructors, training aids, materials, publications, equipment, aircraft, maintenance, and services needed to perform flight training, screening, and military instructor training for Navy and Coast Guard students. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Florida (30%); and Gulf Shores, Alabama (70%), and is expected to be completed by November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business set-aside with one offer received. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134025D0002).

Laurel Technologies Partnership, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $7,530,280 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of common frequency generator assemblies in support of the AN/SPQ-9B radar set. This contract will have no option periods, and work will be completed by December 2027. All work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $7,530,280 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two companies were solicited for this limited-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-25-C-JA01).



Air Force

Phoenix Management Inc., Cedar Park, Texas, was awarded a $39,705,008 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support of base operations and support services. This contract provides all personnel, supervision, equipment, tools, materials, supplies, test equipment, and other items and services necessary to accomplish materiel management, ground transportation and vehicle management, traffic management, real property maintenance, and fuels management. Work will be performed at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA6643-25-D-0001).

RTX BBN Technologies Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $12,763,880 modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (FA8750-22-C-1532) for air plan environment for execution, gaming, exploration, assessment, and refinement software. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $37,953,363 from $25,189,483. Work will be performed at Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $617,662 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,200,524 modification (P00090) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-17-C-0005) for support services. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $592,682,960 from $580,482,436. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; Kuwait; Sultanate of Oman, Qatar; and the United Arab Emirates, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,195,420 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Air Combat Command, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2024)

Diversified Technologies Inc., Bedford, Massachusetts, was awarded an $11,878,405 cost reimbursement contract for three prototypes to be delivered under the Solid-State Marx Modulator. This contract provides for an advanced prototype, manufactured prototype, and a pre-production prototype. Work will be performed in Bedford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by January 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-25-C-X007). (Awarded Oct. 17, 2024)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

General Dynamics Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Connecticut, was awarded a $9,675,903 modification (P00009) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001123C0054 for the Advanced Propulsor, Experimental model. The modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract from $28,562,226 to $38,238,129. Work will be performed in Cheswick, Pennsylvania (39%); Groton, Connecticut (25%); Niskayuna, New York (25%); Concord, Massachusetts (6%); Imperial, Pennsylvania (4%); and Arlington, Virginia (1%), with an expected completion date of March 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and engineering funds in the amount of $4,296,870 were obligated at time of award. This contract stems from a competitive acquisition for which three proposals were received in response to Broad Agency Announcement No. HR001122S0046. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001123C0054).

Honeywell International, Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded a $7,946,797 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Phase Two of the Zenith program. The Zenith program seeks to develop size-scalable liquid mirror materials and methods by which liquid mirrors may be compelled to maintain shape for space and ground telescope applications. Work will be performed in Avon, New York (24%); Des Plaines, Illinois (20%); Atlanta, Georgia (20%); Phoenix, Arizona (16%); Cambridge, Ontario, Canada (10%); and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (10%), with an expected completion date of November 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,517,762 are being obligated at time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in which four proposals were received in response to Broad Agency Announcement HR001124S0021. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001125C0308).

Army

Mayrant & Associates LLC,* Jackson, Mississippi, was awarded an $8,250,000 firm-fixed-price contract for interior and exterior building renovation. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Jackson, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 12, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $8,250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W50S7H-24-C-0001).

*Small business