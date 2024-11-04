Headlines — November 4

News

US sending bombers, more warships to Middle East

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending bomber aircraft, fighter jets and more Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the U.S. presence in the region, the Pentagon announced Friday, as an aircraft carrier and its ships are preparing to leave.

Lawmakers accuse VA leaders of exaggerating budget shortfall

House Republican leaders on Friday criticized Veterans Affairs leaders for exaggerating budget shortfall issues earlier this summer after department officials said their future funding concerns are not as serious as they predicted.

US flies long-range bomber in drill with South Korea, Japan in reaction to the North’s missile test

The United States flew a long-range bomber in a trilateral drill with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to North Korea’s recent test-firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland, South Korea’s military said.

Navy pilot spotted with patch depicting Houthis as ‘Star Wars’ sand people

A recent publicly released Navy photo showed a member of a helicopter squadron sporting a patch that says “Houthi Hunting Club Red Sea 2023-2024,” with an image of the Tusken Raiders from “Star Wars.” The image has since been removed from the military’s imagery and video database where it was first published. Tusken Raiders are better known — in and out of universe — as “sand people.” The patch shows two Tusken Raiders, one wielding a “gaffi stick,” inside a crosshair.

Air Force

Air Force catches stray in ongoing prank war between Army and Navy

Service academy pranks are legendary, especially on the eve of a football matchup between two of the schools. But despite having the most Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy wins, the Air Force Falcons are kind of a third wheel when it comes to these sorts of stunts. The best pranks happen between Army and Navy, mostly because the Army-Navy Game is just a more storied game. It’s simply hard to compete with 124 years of burning, government-sponsored rivalry.

KC-46s deploy to Middle East for 1st time

KC-46 aerial tankers from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., landed in the Middle East in early October, beginning the refueler’s first-ever operational deployment.

Allvin says CCA will be ‘pathfinder’ for new way of acquisition: Design over sustainment

The Air Force structured its Collaborative Combat Aircraft program to produce autonomous drones that won’t have long service lives, ensuring the service can and must move on to new systems optimized for a changing threat, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said this week—a pathfinder for a new, broader emphasis on design rather than sustainment.

Defense

Boeing is looking to jettison the space business. Why it might hold on to its California satellite operation.

With its manufacturing practices under scrutiny, its machinists on strike and losses piling up, Boeing is said to be considering selling parts of its fabled space business. But few industry analysts think Boeing will put its extensive El Segundo, California, satellite operations on the table.

New solid-rocket maker aims to start production next year

Colorado-based propulsion company Ursa Major plans to start building solid rocket motors next year at scale—moving from concept to production in just a year and a half.

Veterans

Setting a new standard for veteran support

At MCON, a veteran-focused event in Las Vegas, Meg Hendricks, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs at Fiserv, highlighted the essential role corporations can play in easing veterans’ transition to civilian careers.

Bridging the gap between brands and veterans for mutual growth

In today’s complex corporate landscape, leading brands are discovering that genuine support for military veterans can be as transformative for the companies as it is for the individuals they employ.

Supporting veteran-owned businesses strengthens brands and communities

Supporting veteran-owned businesses goes beyond a simple transaction. For companies and consumers alike, buying from veteran-owned enterprises brings resilience, adaptability, and integrity into the business world. Veterans not only honor their service through entrepreneurship but create values-driven organizations that often reflect a mission-oriented approach unmatched in traditional corporate environments.

Veteran employment rate remains strong even as hurricane fallout batters job growth

The 2.8% jobless rate for veterans in October once again was better than the 4.1% rate for the general population, but the figure that stood out most from the monthly jobs report Friday was the stunning drop in job growth from 223,000 jobs added in September to just 12,000 in October.

Corporate brands are redefining what it means to empower veterans

In the ever-evolving landscape of veteran support, corporate brand activations are redefining what it means to empower veterans, moving beyond one-time gestures to meaningful, sustained engagement. Companies are stepping up to develop programs that support veterans holistically, offering more than just job placement and acknowledging the unique life experiences veterans bring to the workforce.