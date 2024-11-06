Air Force

Axient, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8819-25-D-B001); Bryce Space & Technology, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B002); BTAS Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio (FA8819-25-D-B003); KBR Wyle Services, Lexington Park, Maryland (FA8819-25-D-B004); LinQuest Corp., Herndon, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B005); MTSI, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B006); NTSI, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8819-25-D-B007); OBX-MCR , McLean, Virginia (FA8819-25-D-B008); Quantech Services Inc, Lexington, Massachusetts (FA8819-25-D-B009); SAIC, El Segundo, California (FA8819-25-D-B010); Sigmatech, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8819-25-D-B011); and Solutions Through Innovative Technologies, Fairborn, Ohio (FA8819-25-D-B012), have been awarded a $2,500,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Hemisphere program. This contract provides for advisory and assistance services for Space System’s Command Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power and Battle Management Command, Control and Communication Program Executive Offices. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 40 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $36,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Kratos S1 Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 full and open contract for geolocation global support services. This contract provides for support services to Space Forces Space electromagnetic interference managers and supporting elements with EMI resolution services. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,545,798 are being obligated at time of award. The 30th Contracting Squadron, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA4610-24-R-0010).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (M95494-25-D-5001); Bowery Solutions, Beavercreek, Ohio (M95494-25-D-5002); Concurrent Technologies Corp., Johnstown, Pennsylvania (M95494-25-D-5003); KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6001); KSA Integration LLC, Stafford, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6002); Peridot Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6003); Professional Solutions Delivered LLC, King George, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6004); Significance Inc., Annapolis, Maryland (M95494-25-D-6005); Starlo Innovation LLC, Washington, D.C. (M95494-25-D-6006); and Vectrona-ITA Solutions II LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (M95494-25-D-6007), have been awarded contracts with a combined estimated value of $164,537,502. This hybrid (firm-fixed-price and cost, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity, multiple award) contract is to provide professional services support to the Marine Corps Installment Command (MCICOM). The contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov with 27 proposals received. Each awardee will receive $5,000 at contract award, which will serve as the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Camp Pendleton, California; and Camp Butler, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, with an expected completion date in November 2029. At the time of the contract award, $50,000 ($5,000 per awardee) in fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds will be obligated. These funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as task orders are awarded. MCICOM Headquarters, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $122,855,398 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-25-C-6304) for systems engineering and integration support services and special studies in support of the U.S. Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapon System Program and D5 Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration. Tasks to be performed include systems engineering and integration, test engineering, data analysis, and safety engineering. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland (85.1%); Washington, D.C. (8.7%); League City, Texas (1.7%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 4.5% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,300,000 and fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,253,629 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $20,589,475 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), firm-fixed-price modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification converts the four Lot 7 and four Lot 8 CH-53K Israel Air Force aircraft to the Israel Unique Green Configuration for the government of Israel, as well as to provide airworthiness support. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $20,589,475 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Intellect Solutions Inc.,** Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract with an estimated value of $43,381,040. This contract is to provide support and management guidance for procurement support, technical, and operational activities. These support services require expertise in policy, governance, and administration of the Enterprise Pharmacy Benefit. This contract was a competitive acquisition with four offers received. The contract period of performance begins on Oct. 18, 2024, and consists of a 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods. A 6-month extension of services pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 Option to Extend Services is included. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,288,035 will be used for the base year. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT0011-25-F-0058). (Awarded Oct. 17, 2024)

IntelliDyne LLC, Vienna, Virginia, is awarded a $13,707,088 sole source firm-fixed-price contract (HT001525F0001) for IT support, network security, infrastructure assurance activity support to site asset management activities, and limited network/systems engineering support. This is a three-month base contract with one three-month option period, with an April 30, 2025, performance completion date. Base year funding is fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,853,544 obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2024)

Superior Marine Ways Inc.,* South Point, Ohio, was awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct, test and deliver towboats. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in South Point, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2027. Fiscal 2025 Plant Replacement Improvement funds in the amount of $30,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-25-C-0001).

SND Manufacturing Ltd.,* Dallas, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $9,026,402 modification (P00005) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-24-D0052) with four one-year option periods for running suit jackets and running trunks. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 14, 2025. Using military services are Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Federal Contracts LLC, Tampa, Florida (SPE8EC-25-D-00447, $248,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for trucks and trailers issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0007 and awarded March 18, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Oct. 31, 2024, for American Woolen Co.,* Stafford Springs, Connecticut (SPE1C1-25-D-0016), for $20,565,000 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is Nov. 5, 2024. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0016).

