Headlines — November 6

News

Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East, destroyer USS The Sullivans deploys after more US forces ordered to the region

A group of B-52 bombers have arrived in the Middle East and the destroyer USS The Sullivans deployed two days ago after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered more U.S. armed forces to the region.

Man convicted in 9/11-style plot to kill Americans

A man accused of being a Somalian terror group operative has been convicted of a 9/11-style plot to kill Americans, the Justice Department said Monday.

VAW-123 retires its last E-2C Hawkeye to the ‘Boneyard’

VAW-123 sent two of its four remaining E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control) aircraft to the “Boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, the largest aircraft storage and preservation facility in the world, on Sept. 9, 2024.

Air Force

Kendall: USAF can’t afford next-gen fighter, tanker and wingman drones all at once

The Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter; the Next-Generation Aerial refueling System tanker; a second increment of Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones: Air Force leaders have said in recent years they need them all to be prepared for a future fight with a great power like China.

Kirtland installs new sensors to stop wildfires before they spread

As wildfires threaten Air Force bases across the country, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is trying out a new system of sensors to detect wildfires and alert first responders before they grow too big to control. Air Force spokesperson Laurel Falls told Air & Space Forces Magazine that Kirtland is the only Air Force installation currently using the technology.

B-52s deploying to Europe on top of bombers already in Middle East

U.S. Air Force B-52s are headed to Europe for a Bomber Task Force rotation, Air & Space Forces Magazine confirmed Nov. 5.

Space Force

New Space Force ‘Mission Deltas’ handle missile warning, domain awareness

The Space Force has officially expanded its concept for combining operations, sustainment, cyber, and intelligence functions all under one roof, dropping the “provisional” tag from units that kicked off the idea last year and transitioning two more Deltas and missions to the structure.

Defense

Boeing factory strike ends as machinists vote to accept contract

Factory workers at Boeing voted to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the aerospace giant to resume production of its bestselling airliner and generate much-needed cash.

Veterans

Veterans file class-action suit over medical retirements for burn pit-related illnesses

Two veterans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Army for refusing to classify illnesses linked to burn pit exposure as combat-related, a designation that would make their medical retirement pay tax-free.

‘He will be missed’: One of last USS Nevada veterans dies at 101

A veteran who served on the USS Nevada during some of the most significant battles of World War II, and was one of the last two surviving crew members, died Sunday at age 101.

Ex-administrator of leading POW/MIA advocate faces prison for devastating theft

A Virginia woman whose scheming almost liquidated a prominent advocacy organization for American prisoners of war now awaits punishment for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.