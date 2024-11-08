Defense Logistics Agency

Noble Supply and Logistics,* Boston, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $562,500,000 modification (P00008) exercising the second 18-month option period of a two-year base contract (SPE8E3-21-D-0006) with two 18-month option periods for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Diego Garcia, with a May 12, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio (SPE7LX-25-D-0004, $150,187,725); Michelin North America Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (SPE7LX-25-D-0004, $128,171,113); and Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Inc., Mayodan, North Carolina (SPE7LX-25-D-0001, $12,242,943), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE7LX-24-R-0009 for aircraft tires. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. The performance completion date is Dec. 9, 2027. Using military services are Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio. (Awarded Nov. 7, 2024)

TE Connectivity Corp., Middletown, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $48,935,250 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for Nett Warrior communications system connectors. This was a competitive acquisition with fifteen responses received. This is a three-year base contract with no options. The performance completion date is Nov. 6, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-25-D-0007).

Army

Aleut Environment Remediation LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W911KB-25-D-0001); Brice Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-25-D-0002); Environmental Compliance Consultants Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-25-D-0003); and North Wind Resource Consulting LLC,* Idaho Falls, Idaho (W911KB-25-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 6, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Structural Engineering Group Inc.,* Hamilton, Virginia, was awarded a $17,003,058 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a standard-design battalion headquarters building and a standard-design brigade headquarters building. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $17,003,058 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-25-C-2002).

URS-Smithgroup JV, Louisville, Kentucky, was awarded a $7,698,819 modification (P00019) to contract W912QR-21-C-0016 to support the construction of a new Veteran Affairs hospital. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Veterans Affairs construction funds in the amount of $7,698,819 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Johnson Controls Navy Systems LLC, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $24,826,861 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for high efficiency super capacity air conditioning plants and ancillary equipment. The equipment under this contract is in support of the DDG 91 modernization program. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be complete by June 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,413,405 was obligated at time of award, which did not expire at the end of fiscal year 24. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N6449824C4002). (Awarded June 18, 2024)

Waterman Transport Inc., Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a $9,370,000 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements (N3220525C4002) for a time charter of U.S. flag, self-sustaining lift-on/lift-off, breakbulk vessel, Ocean Gladiator, that is capable of carrying a minimum of 750 TEU’s and an additional 25,000 square feet of cargo space. This contract is for an 85-day period of performance. Work will be performed in the East Coast, and Antarctica, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. This is the first of two such charters awarded for this mission. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $9,370,000 are obligated and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and three offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4002).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, New York, is awarded an $8,662,442 fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-6113) to exercise options for Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (70%); and Oldsmar, Florida (30%), and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,618,631 (76%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,043,811 (24%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Waterman Transport Inc., Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded an $8,095,000 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements (N3220525C4000) for a time charter of U.S. flag, self-sustaining lift-on/lift-off, breakbulk vessel, Ocean Giant, that is capable of carrying a minimum of 750 TEU’s and an additional 25,000 square feet of cargo space. This contract is for an 85-day period of performance. Work will be performed in the East Coast, and Antarctica, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. This is the second of two such charters awarded for this mission. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $8,095,000 are obligated and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and three offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4000).

Air Force

Corvid Technologies LLC, Mooresville, North Carolina, has been awarded a $9,990,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, ceiling increase modification (P0002) to a previously awarded contract (FA8651-20-D-0085) for further development. The modification brings the total contract ceiling from $4,999,000 to $9,900,000. Work will be performed at Mooresville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

AAR Manufacturing Inc., Cadillac, Michigan, was awarded an $8,409,582 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for 463L legacy cargo pallets. This contract provides for 4,209 pallets that will support the effective transport of air cargo on specific aircraft. Work will be performed in Cadillac, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 other procurement funds in the amount of $8,409,582 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8534-25-F-0004).

*Small business