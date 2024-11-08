Headlines — November 8

News

Watch the US Air Force carry out dramatic nighttime Minuteman III test

Air Force Global Strike Command carried out a test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile late Tuesday night.

Hope and pragmatism compete on Ukraine’s front amid Trump’s election

Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country’s east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump’s victory Wednesday — but firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States.

Air Force

F-35s deploy to Kadena, with no set timeline for F-15EX arrival

F-35 fighters from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, have deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, giving the strategically located base more fifth-generation airpower.

Space Force

Space Force expands top secret intel-sharing program with industry to support new mission areas

Space Force effort dedicated to improving partnerships between the military and commercial space industry has added five new vendors to its cohort and will soon begin supporting two additional mission areas, the service announced Wednesday.

Defense

Patriot missile knocks out threat target in test with new radar

The most advanced version of the Patriot missile defeated a tactical ballistic missile threat target while fully integrated with a new radar in development with the U.S. Army in a test over the weekend, marking a significant step toward the service’s transition to a modernized missile defense capability.

China’s J-15T enhanced carrier-based flanker officially unveiled

China has publicly unveiled another new combat aircraft, with the arrival of the Shenyang J-15T single-seat carrier-based fighter at Zhuhai Airport for the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, better known as Airshow China, which opens next week. Just days ago, TWZ reported on the surprise appearance of the modernized naval fighter during unprecedented dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea.

Veterans

VA marks millionth COVID case as officials warn health threat persists

Veterans Affairs medical officials recorded their millionth diagnosed COVID-19 case Wednesday, a milestone that department experts say serves as a reminder that the virus remains a public health threat even years after the height of the global pandemic.

You served them, let them serve you. Discounts and freebies for Veterans Day 2024.

Veterans Day will be observed on Monday. Many restaurants and businesses across the country are showing gratitude to the nation’s veterans and active-duty service members by offering free or discounted products and meals.

The Trump cabinet: Who will be VA secretary?

If the past is any indication, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs is anyone’s game.