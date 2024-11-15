Air Force

Delta Resources Inc., Washington, D.C. (FA8075-25-D-0014); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (FA8075-25-D-0015); and Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (FA8075-25-D-0016), are being awarded a maximum $33,164,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for research and development under Pool 1 of the Information Analysis Center multiple award contract. This contract provides for the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center, part of the Defense Technical Information Center, to support research and development across the Department of Defense. Work will be performed in various locations, determined at the individual task order level, and is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 13 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,800 are being obligated at time of award. The 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

Defense Information Systems Agency

NCR Government Systems LLC, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The total amount of all orders placed against this contract shall not exceed $335,000,000. The contract will provide the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) with an Enterprise Business Operations Systems Solution, supporting annual hardware and software renewal warranty and maintenance for previously purchased proprietary, commercial, off-the-shelf, brand name hardware and software already integrated within the DeCA infrastructure. The guaranteed minimum amount is $2,500 and will be satisfied through a task order award using fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. Performance will be at the contractor’s facility as well as DeCA’s 240 commissaries worldwide. Proposals were solicited via SAM.gov and five proposals were received. The period of performance of this contract, which consists of a one-year base and four one-year options, is Nov. 12, 2024, to Nov. 11, 2029. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC108425D0001).

Navy

Textron Aviation Inc., Wichita, Kansas, is awarded a $276,760,900 modification (P00016) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0020). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 26 T-54A aircraft (24 under Lot 3, and 2 under the Lot 2 Plus Up Option), as well as associated aircraft and engine spare parts and peculiar support equipment for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to support the mission of Chief Naval Air Training to produce aviators and flight officers in sufficient quantity to support Naval Air Forces tasking. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas (99%); and Corpus Christi, Texas (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $276, 760,900 will be obligated at the time if award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract being modified was competed on a full and open basis with one offer received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Epsilon C5I Inc., San Diego, California (N68936D25D0004); KBR Wyle Service LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland (N6893625D0005); Toyon Research Corp.,* Goleta, California (N6893625D0006); and Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N6893625D0007), are awarded an $89,802,888 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This multiple award contract extends the evaluation and analysis of alternatives and initial engineering design to operational deployment of systems that provide image intelligence, communications intelligence, signal intelligence, and/or measurement and signature intelligence capabilities and services to the warfighter. Additionally, this effort provides research, development, testing and evaluation, technical assistance and systems engineering in the development, testing, and fielding of future intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting systems in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (23%); Lexington Park, Maryland (23%); Goleta California (23%); McLean, Virginia (23%); and China Lake, California (8%), and is expected to be completed in November 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed on a full and open basis with five offers received. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

Army

Lockheed Martin Sippican Inc., Liverpool, New York, was awarded a $139,021,700 modification (P00022) to contract W15QKN-21-D-0008 for Stinger fuse/warhead body assemblies. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Olgoonik Enterprises LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $13,040,260 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a corrosion control facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $13,040,260 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Colorado, is the contracting activity (W50S6V-25-F-A001). (Awarded on Oct. 24, 2024)

CORRECTION: The $204,000,000 contract (W31P4Q-25-F-0021) announced on Nov. 13, 2024, for Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, to procure launcher assets, spares and incidentals was actually awarded today, Nov. 14, 2024.

Defense Logistics Agency

Sawasawa LLC,* Los Angeles, California, has been awarded a maximum $13,550,937 modification (P00016) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1515) with four one-year option periods for moisture wicking t-shirts. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 29, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Missile Defense Agency

Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, is being awarded a sole source firm-fixed-price contract valued at $11,400,000. Under this new contract Auburn will procure equipment for an Auburn University sponsored radiation test facility site in Huntsville, Alabama, and a priority access agreement for Department of Defense customers. The period of performance will cover the long-lead items for the radiation equipment and installation of the equipment into a building sponsored by Auburn University. The period of performance is November 2024 through November 2027, and the priority access agreement is November 2024 through November 2032. The contract will be fully funded with fiscal 2024 research, development, test & evaluation funds. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0860-25-C-6001).

*Small business