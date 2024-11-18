Army
AAECON General Contracting LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky (W912HP-25-D-5000); Martinez Services Inc.,* Merritt Island, Florida (W912HP-25-D-5001); Reasor Building Group LLC,* Pensacola, Florida (W912HP-25-D-5002); and Roofing Resources Inc.,* Kennett Square, Pennsylvania (W912HP-25-D-5003), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for roofing construction, renovation and repair. Bids were solicited via the internet with 23 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.
Caterpillar Inc., Irving, Texas, was awarded a $66,755,751 modification (P00005) to contract W56HZV-21-D-0034 for electro-hydraulic tracked dozers, related hardware and ancillary services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.
DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $20,100,000 modification (P00010) to contract W909MY-22-C-0023 for the Third Generation Forward Looking Infrared Dewar Cooler Bench. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Eco & Associates Inc.,* Santa Ana, California (W91238-25-D-0001); Cotter-Moca JV,* Burr Ridge, Illinois (W91238-25-D-0002); Accura Engineering and Consulting Services Inc.,* Atlanta, Georgia (W91238-25-D-0003); and Artin LLP,* Overland Park, Kansas (W91238-25-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $9,999,900 firm-fixed-price contract for professional services of an architectural or engineering nature associated with construction of real property. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity.
Louis Berger Hawthorne Services Inc., Greenville, South Carolina, was awarded a $9,366,413 modification (P00002) to contract W912DY-24-F-0012 for maintenance and minor repairs services for petroleum facilities. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California; and Fallon, Nevada, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds in the amount of $9,366,413 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
Air Force
Urban Sky Theory Inc., Denver, Colorado, was awarded a $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Urban Sky operations. This contract provides for the manufacturing of micro-balloons. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by November 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition under Small Business Innovation Research Phase III. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab Enterprise Contracting Branch, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2280-25-D-0002).
Mantech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $47,824,625 modification (P00149) to a previously awarded contract (FA8819-18-C-1001) to exercise Option Year Six for specialized acquisition and operations security services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $290,132,531 from $242,307,906. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Peterson SFB, Colorado; and Schriever SFB, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Nov. 16, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,873,109; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,339,859; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,035,213; and fiscal 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $632,089, are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.
Anduril Industries Inc., Costa Mesa, California, has been awarded a $23,000,000 contract modification (P00017) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-21-C-0002) for fielding of latticed mesh network to additional space surveillance setwork sites, implementing an unpriced change order definitization action. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $33,586,934 from $10,586,934. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Costa Mesa, California, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $23,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.
Apogee Engineering LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a ceiling $12,901,110 bridge action for advisory and assistance services. This contract provides for advisory and assistance services for scientific, technical, organizational development, strategic planning, engineering, and research and development. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 14, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $419,419; and fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $661,661 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-25-F-X001).
Navy
Global PCCI, Irvine, California, is awarded a $38,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-4323 for the Emergency Ship Salvage Material system. This modification increases the contract ordering ceiling from $280,000,000 to $318,000,000. Work will be performed in Irvine, California; and other locations worldwide according to future delivery orders, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. No funding will be obligated at the time of award; all funding will be made available at the task or delivery order level as contracting actions occur. The Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
CORRECTION: The announcement posted on Nov. 13, 2024, about the $50,271,379 Cognito Systems LLC, Newport News, Virginia, contract had the wrong contract number. The announcement has been corrected on Defense.gov.
Defense Logistics Agency
AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana, has been awarded a maximum $14,837,380 requirements contract for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 31, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-25-F-0018).
*Small business