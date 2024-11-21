fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Aerotech News - Edwards AFB

412th Test Wing commander promoted to brigadier general

by Aerotech News Aerotech News - Edwards AFB
SMSgt Tanya Sipos unfurls the new flag for Brigadier General Douglas P. Wickert, Commander, Edwards Air Force Base. The Air Force Test Center, the 412th Test Wing, family, friends, and other distinguished guests gather to celebrate the promotion of the Commander.
Jodee Wickert and Nancy Wickert, spouse and mother of Brig. Gen. Douglas P. Wickert, Commander of the 412th Test Wing, pin on the new rank of Brigadier General at Edwards Air Force Base, Oct 18th, 2024. The ceremony was presided by Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Commander, Air Force Test Center.

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — November 22
 By Aerotech News
High-altitude ER-2 flights get down-to-Earth...
 By Erica Heim
NASA pilots add perspective to...
 By Jay Levine
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit