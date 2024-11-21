412th Test Wing commander promoted to brigadier general by Aerotech News • November 21, 2024 6:34 pm • Aerotech News - Edwards AFB SMSgt Tanya Sipos unfurls the new flag for Brigadier General Douglas P. Wickert, Commander, Edwards Air Force Base. The Air Force Test Center, the 412th Test Wing, family, friends, and other distinguished guests gather to celebrate the promotion of the Commander. Jodee Wickert and Nancy Wickert, spouse and mother of Brig. Gen. Douglas P. Wickert, Commander of the 412th Test Wing, pin on the new rank of Brigadier General at Edwards Air Force Base, Oct 18th, 2024. The ceremony was presided by Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Commander, Air Force Test Center.