A-29 Super Tucano joins Air Force Test Pilot School fleet

A trio of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft recently arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to join a unique fleet at the Air Force Test Pilot School. The arrival marks the first newly assigned aircraft for the school in nearly 30 years.

The A-29 was designed as a low-cost close-air support aircraft. These A-29s were originally acquired by Air Force Special Operations Command but divested after mission requirements changed. The Air Force Test Center and school leadership saw these excess aircraft as a unique opportunity to expand the flight test and training capabilities at Edwards.

As part of a broader shift in response to Global Power Competition, the Air Force Test Pilot School’s mission is evolving to meet strategic need. A refined three-pillar focus includes development of world-class staff, creating highly adaptive critical thinking test leaders, and advancing cutting-edge research.

While the A-29’s airframe design is perfect for spin testing, the Super Tucano also offers an array of modern avionics with the ability to externally hang equipment through various wing pylons. This will allow the school to conduct training and research on a variety of multi-domain sensors and weapons, reducing reliance on T-38 and F-16 aircraft while enhancing the ability to perform aspects of the developmental test mission tasked to the Air Force Test Center.

“The decision to transfer A-29 aircraft to Edwards is a result of thoughtful analysis by the Test Pilot School and an excellent example of command agility and collaboration to take advantage of a unique, fleeting opportunity,” said Michael Banzet, director, Air Force Test Center plans and programs. “Not only does this repurpose a $63 million taxpayer investment, it also modernizes and expands TPS curriculum to accelerate the fielding of combat capability for the U.S. Air Force.”