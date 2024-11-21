Fire dispatcher supervisor exemplifies service before self

Melissa Young has worked for the Fire Department at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Operating Location Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., since 2017.

She draws on her family’s commitment to community service and legacy of fighting fires and emergencies throughout generations. Her father has worked as a firefighter at Edwards since 2001. Her great-grandfather was also a firefighter. Her sister, now an Airman in uniform, used to work for Cal Fire.

“It feels like I grew up in Edwards Fire Department because when my father took the job, I was seven. It’s home to me,” said Young.

Young started her career at Edwards as a firefighter dispatcher. Throughout her shift, she took calls about fires, accidents and other emergencies, acting wisely and quickly to assess the situation, such as location and nature of emergency. She was responsible for dispatching the appropriate firefighting unit, ensuring a swift response, minimizing damage and saving lives. She maintained constant communication with firefighters in the field, providing updates and additional resources as needed, to ensure a well-coordinated and effective response.

“Although dispatchers aren’t the ‘cool’ ones in the department, without us, the public cannot receive timely responses to their emergencies, and will not receive life and property saving advice. Dispatchers are truly the first responders because we are the first to communicate with a patient often offering lifesaving instructions, we are the first to identify the need for specific resources to better mitigate an emergency or any other type of call for service. Dispatchers are the heartbeat of the department,” said Young.

After two years as a dispatcher, Young was promoted to a supervisory role. With a focus on mutual aid agreements, she coordinates communication and resources between organizations to tackle incidents more effectively. From brush fires to fire incidents on base, Young has mobilized and allocated equipment, vehicles and personnel strategically, prioritizing responses based on urgency. As a supervisor, she ensures her staff is well-trained and ready to support collective responses.

“In my current role, I work with the counties and cities government entities, as well as mission partners. We mutually support each other in preventing and responding to emergencies situations to foster a safer community overall,” said Young. “Fire and Emergency Services is the lifeline of any mission. Without a team dedicated to protecting life, limb and property, it would be unsafe to execute any mission. You cannot test aircraft without aircraft rescue and firefighting crews. You cannot maintain housing districts without structural and medical teams. You cannot store weapons and aircraft without a fire safe building. The entire fire department — dispatch, operations, fire prevention and management — works around the clock to ensure the safety of others.”