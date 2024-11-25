6th CTS trained alongside U.S. Marines for first time during MWX

The U.S. Air Force 6th Combat Training Squadron, based at Nellis AFB, Nev., trained alongside U.S. Marines for the first time during a recent Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024.

MWX is a comprehensive all-domain exercise that challenges MAGTF units to be innovative and adaptive by simulating a realistic fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities.

“In this scenario, the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center represents an island within range of a highly capable near-peer adversary,” said Marine Corps Maj. Johncurtis Andrews, the regimental Air Officer for the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. “1st Marine Division assumed the command element role of Regimental Landing Team 1 (RLT-1). Nine Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from the 6th CTS attached to RLT-1 and provided invaluable joint integrated surface and aviation-based fires training to four company and battalion sized elements.”

This marked the first time USAF JTAC Airmen participated in this capacity alongside USMC Marines in a joint combat training environment. Throughout the exercise, USAF TACP members trained to enable and support surface-to-surface and air-to-surface fires for a Marine Regiment.

“Our mission was to augment our aligned Marine units to defend key terrain from the opposition force while realistically simulating amphibious landings, urban warfare, and combat operations in mountainous desert terrain,” said Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin McFatridge, a JTAC assigned to the 6th CTS. “Both the mission and the training environment were focused on improving joint proficiency in peer and near-peer, large scale combat operations.”

MWX acts as the one-week culmination of the six-week Service-Level Training Exercise, with the preceding week dedicated to mission planning. The Integrated Training Exercise and Adversary Force Exercise both involve regimental sized units that train concurrently. SLTE concludes with MWX where the Integrated Training Exercise and Adversary Force Exercise overlay with each other for the Marine Corps’ force on force exercise.

“MWX was a great opportunity for both forces to share tactics, techniques and procedures and see different perspectives on how to best combine firepower and maneuver,” said McFatridge. “We were also able to test and validate new command and control architectures. There were many successes and lessons learned across both forces. As we seek to prepare for future conflicts with near peer adversaries this training provided a realistic look at what that encounter might entail.”

Air Force and Marine Corps responsibilities for effectively coordinating joint fires have significant overlap, as both operate under the same Close Air Support Joint Publication doctrinal structure inside the Department of Defense. Although both services follow the same framework, each service brings different experiences, equipment, and insights to contribute to enhancing different types of fire support across various areas and platforms.

“We know that there’s going to be differences in how we tackle a problem, but that doesn’t mean that seeing how each other thinks isn’t important and the sharing of ideas isn’t important. That’s the main thing we do here with integration,” said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nathaniel Griggs, Director, Aviation Combat and Integration, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Twentynine Palms. “It works us towards the eventuality where we may have Air Force JTACs integrated in Marine units whenever we disaggregate and reaggregate combat firepower in a littoral campaign; we’re all going to be joint at that point, so it teaches us to work together.”