Weddings, sound barriers and special days

Some special dates in aviation history get lost in the passage of time and sometimes when they involve a specific regional program, the dates are harder to remember for current generations.

Recently, a couple things happened that made me take a second look at a date that for some reason had never clicked in my memory bank but discovering it now make it much sweeter in my old age.

On Oct. 14, 2024, two friends of mine, Renee and Steve, were married at the Edwards Flight Test Museum. And they timed the ceremony down to the moment when Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier 77 years earlier in his Bell X-1 at 10:20 a.m. It was fun to see them tie the knot and make their wedding day reflect a historical date in Edwards’ history.

After leaving the ceremony and heading home, I got to thinking about my dad and his involvement in the XB-70 in the 1960s.

At home, I went looking for my dad in some old Air Force footage of the B-70 program that I knew was out there.

In report Number 16, I found my treasure — my dad is seen in several clips working around the Valkyrie out on the flight line.

The 24 minutes of footage covered the historic flight were the B-70 reached Mach 3 for the first and last time in its flight test career. Watching it and listening to the cockpit recordings, it’s a special moment when test pilot Al White announces to the support teams that the “big white bird” was cruising along at Mach 3. It was a monumental day for North American and the thousands of men and women who made the flight possible and helped to achieve what many thought was unachievable.

A nagging in my soul made me wonder what date that Mach 3 number and historic milestone was reached. When the narrator in the Air Force film gave the date and time —it all hit me. Oct. 14, 1965, at 10:06 in the morning, the largest and fastest bomber of all time reached Mach 3, 17 years after Chuck punched a hole in the Mach one barrier — aviation history was made again on this day.

Mach 3: Was it planned to happen at this time to mark the date? Or was it just a coincidence? I’m sure there are still people out there, or words written, that may answer these questions, but for me I’m just thankful at my age to still be around to ponder these questions!

One aspect of this story had me looking for some more verification, and I found in a small gift to me from my dad that meant the world to me. My dad took so much pride in whatever project he was involved with. At some point leading up to that Mach 3 flight, a program of recording the date and celebrating the achievement was hatched and my dad picked up an envelope with a special card and wrote a little note on it to his 10-year old son, sealed it and addressed it to me and put it in with all the other letters that employees had filled out to be flown on that historic flight. Looking at it today, that postmark shares all the data one would need to make the connection to history.

Funny when I think about it, I bet all those letters and mine achieved something most mail deliveries never achieve and that’s moving along to their destination at three times the speed of sound in a massive bomber.

The XB-70 program held a special place in my family’s hearts. It was a special time in our lives and for hundreds more families here in the Antelope Valley. It was a one-in-a-million program futuristic in its looks and design, that helped fuel many people’s passion, and who looked at it as the first step to more advanced aircraft designs and technologies in the future.

Some years ago, when I was back in Dayton, Ohio, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force with my son, we stood under the sole surviving XB-70, leaning on the front landing gear. It wasn’t long until I had a small group of people listening to me tell the story of my dad, the flights and the tragedies, knowing full well that it was really my dad channeling his stories through me for everyone to hear.

From Mach One to Mach 3, and now the date when two of my friends tied the knot, Oct. 14 will always be the date where cool things took flight, made us smile, and added a few more memories in our history books! I wonder what Oct. 14 will hold for us in the future. Stay tuned!

Until next time, Bob out …