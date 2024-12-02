Headlines — December 2

News

Criminal probe launched after US Air Force spots drones over UK bases

A criminal investigation has been launched after the U.S. Air Force reported that drones were spotted flying over English military bases, a British official said Wednesday.

Russian jets intercept B-52s during Baltic training flight

Two Russian fighters intercepted a pair of B-52H Stratofortresses near the Baltic Sea on Monday, a U.S. defense official confirmed Wednesday.

East Coast Marine drone squadron conducts first Reaper flight

East Coast Marines will soon have their own MQ-9A Reaper drone training unit after recently completing a successful flight of the platform at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Air Force

‘Policy by PowerPoint’: Watchdog agency finds flaws in Air Force’s deployment revamp

An Air Force overhaul of personnel and aircraft deployments was inadequately planned and could leave some wings struggling to support their home base while its units are away, according to a federal watchdog agency.

Space Force

Space Force awards Raytheon $196.7 million for additional work on GPS ground control system

The U.S. Space Force awarded Raytheon a $196.7 million contract extension for the Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX), a critical upgrade to the GPS infrastructure that is years behind schedule.

Defense

Elon Musk, charged with cutting federal spending, calls the F-35 a waste of money

The person soon to be in charge of cutting federal spending is blasting a Lockheed Martin jet made in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lockheed Martin unveils solar power array for Artemis program

Lockheed Martin announced it completed critical tests of a lunar solar array prototype, demonstrating the technology’s potential for operating in the harsh environment of the moon’s south pole.

Veterans

Medications, including injectable weight-loss drugs, make up one-third of VA’s projected 2025 budget shortfall

Roughly one-third of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ projected medical budget shortfall in 2025 is due to the costs of new medications, including weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound that are increasingly being prescribed for vets.

Trump’s pick to run the VA vows to cut regulations and root out corruption

Col. Doug Collins attended seminary school, worked as a pastor at a small-town church and served as a chaplain in the Navy and Air Force Reserve.

Navy veteran and ‘Love Connection’ television host Chuck Woolery dead at 83

Beloved game-show host Chuck Woolery was the face of the show “Love Connection” for more than a decade and became an American TV Game Show Hall of Famer in 2007. But before he started his decades-long career as a television host, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.