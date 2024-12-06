Air Force

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded a $299,965,743 firm‐fixed‐price, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract for the C‐12 fleet. This contract provides for contractor logistics support services. Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf‐Richardson, Alaska; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Madison, Mississippi; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Okmulgee, Oklahoma; San Angelo, Texas; Buenos Ares, Argentina; Gaborone, Botswana; Brasilia, Brazil; Bogota, Colombia; Cairo, Egypt; Accra, Ghana; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Budapest, Hungary; Yokota Air Base, Japan; Nairobi, Kenya; Rabat, Morocco; Manila, Philippines; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Bangkok, Thailand; Ankara, Turkey; and Oslo, Norway, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Air Force) in the amount of $14,034,629; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Defense Intelligence Agency) in the amount of $8,947,117; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Defense Security Cooperation Agency) in the amount of $4,659,709; and fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,204,286 are being to be obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134‐25‐F‐6008).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, San Diego, California, was awarded a $26,653,742 indefinite-delivery, requirements, firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 sustainment. This contract provides for repair of the F-16 avionics intermediate shop family of test stations repairable end items. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 5, 2037. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center Supply Chain Management Division, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8251-24-D-0012).

Navy

Aktarius LLC, doing business as Dawson AKT,* Panama City, Florida (N39430-25-D-2001); Makai Ocean Engineering Inc.,* Waimanalo, Hawaii (N39430-25-D-2002); Marine Ventures International Inc.,* Stuart, Florida (N39430-25-D-2003); Oceanetics Inc.,* Annapolis, Maryland (N39430-25-D-2004); and PCCI Inc.,* Alexandria, Virginia (N39430-25-D-2005), are awarded a $180,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid multiple award contract for ocean engineering support services. This contract provides for services in support of projects involving ocean cable systems, ocean work systems, waterfront facilities, offshore structures, moorings, and ocean construction equipment. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) area of operations aboard government, government-contracted, or contractor-chartered vessels or platforms, with an expected completion date of December 2029. The maximum dollar value including the base period and one six-month option period for all five contracts combined is $180,000,000. Fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $10,000 are being obligated to each contractor at time of award for a total award of $50,000. Contracted funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the solicitation module in SAM.gov, with six offers received. NAVFAC EXWC, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Cherokee Nation Government Solutions LLC,* Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being awarded a $175,264,423 firm-fixed-price, cost bridge contract for logistics services to manage, support, and operate the Marine Corps Consolidated Storage Program warehouse network. Work will be performed in Barstow, California (23%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (18%); Camp Pendleton, California (13%); Okinawa, Japan (10%); Miramar, California (9%); Camp Geiger, North Carolina (7%); Twenty-nine Palms, California (4%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (4%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (3%); Yuma, Arizona (2%); Beaufort, South Carolina (2%); Iwakuni, Japan (2%); New River, North Carolina (2%); and Bridgeport, California (1%). Work is expected to be completed September 2029. No funding will be obligated at time of award and the award will be made contingent to the availability of funds. This contract includes a three-month phase-in, six-month base period, and four 12-month option periods which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $175,264,423. This contract was competitively solicited via SeaPort-NxG with five proposals received. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia, is the contracting activity (M67004).

EY Government Services LLC, New York, New York, is being awarded a $38,726,635 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions to provide Navy performance improvement technical support services in support of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Navy Problem Solving and Process Improvement Office. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with no options. The ordering period is expected to be completed by December 2029. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (45%); New York; New York (30%); Washington, D.C. (5%); Norfolk, Virginia (3%); Suffolk, Virginia (3%); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (3%); Pensacola, Florida (2%); Jacksonville, Florida (2%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); San Diego, California (2%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); and Everett, Washington (1%). Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured through the sam.gov website, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Pentagon Directorate, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-25-D-Z005).

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $25,109,313 modification to exercise a priced option to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00039-20-D-0021) for Global Positioning System-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing Service (GPNTS) software support services. This modification adds three years of software support services and increases the value of the basic contract by $25,109,313 to the new total value of $86,640,533. GPNTS is used to receive, process and distribute three-dimensional position, velocity, acceleration, attitude, time and frequency in the formats required by shipboard user systems. The software support includes development, integration and test of improvements, correction of deficiencies, preparation and delivery of engineering interim/final software builds and inputs for the GPNTS software requirements and configuration baseline. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2027. If all options are exercised, work could continue until November 2029 and would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $100,345,487. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $2,066,449 will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via the Commerce Business Daily’s Federal Business Opportunities website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Superior Construction Co. Southeast LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $15,510,000 firm-fixed-price construction contract for a Building 350 road repair and drainage project located at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Florida. Work will be performed in Duval County, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $15,510,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-25-C-0017).

Raymond Pond JV,* Conyers, Georgia, is awarded a $15,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract (N4008021D0003) for architect-engineering services. This modification adds capacity for architect-engineer services in support of general purpose facilities. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility and will be completed by March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be funded with military construction and operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Wiley Wilson, Burns McDonnell JV, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $15,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N4008020D0018 for architect-engineering services. This contract modification adds additional capacity for architect-engineering services in support of general administrative facilities. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations and will be completed by July 2025. No funds are obligated at time of award. Future task orders will be funded with military construction and operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $13,600,381 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering, logistics, and repair services for airborne electronic attack systems and all variants/derivatives of these systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $27,216,224. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (90%); Bethpage, New York (8%); and San Diego, California (2%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,281,450 (60%); fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,457,911 (20%); and Foreign Cooperative Projects, Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $1,457,911 (20%) will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016421GWS42 N0016425FW016).



Consumer Capital Group Corp.,* Chicago, Illinois, is being awarded $9,340,000 for a firm-fixed-price contract to provide medical third-party administration support services in support of Naval Education Training Security Assistance Field Activity. The contract includes a one-year base period, four one-year option periods and one six-month option period in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 (option to extend services), which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $51,370,000. All work will be performed in Chicago, Illinois. Work will begin in January 2025 and expected to be completed by December 2025; if all options on the contract are exercised, work will be completed by June 2030. Saudi Arabian funds in the amount of $5,890,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Saudi Arabian (100%) funds will be used under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Option periods will be funded with appropriate FMS funds at the time they are exercised. This contract was competitively procured through the sam.gov website, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Pentagon Directorate, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (N00189-25-C-Z008)

Army

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $93,757,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new laboratory facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Kihei, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $93,757,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-25-C-0002).

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 204-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are California, Washington, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, with a June 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0005).

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 204-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota and South Dakota, with a June 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-25-D-0004).

AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has been awarded an estimated $8,092,101,497 modification (P00008) exercising the first two-year option period of a two-year base contract (SPE2DX-22-D-0051) with three two-year option periods for pharmaceutical products. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. Locations of performance are Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Tennessee, Indiana and Massachusetts, with a Dec. 16, 2026, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Health Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business