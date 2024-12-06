Luke AFB Thunderbolt – December 2024

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Happy Holidays and welcome to the December 2024 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! On this month’s cover: End of an era: Looking back at F-16.

More highlights include:

Desert Hammer ignites Airmen readiness – Page 2

Chief Master Sgt. Brian Williams: The man of iron – Page 3

NASCAR salutes military – Page 6

On the track – Page 7

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/120624TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/aoef/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt