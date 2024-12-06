The holidays and the airmen, a personal reflection

In all my years of writing about the many aspects of the military and service, the one subject that always has me going down an emotional path is service during the holidays.

Many times, I have shared stories of service in war zones around the world during our nation’s history that took place during the holiday season. From foxholes to guard shacks to barracks, everybody who served has a memory of one Christmas that impacted their lives. For many, it was fear and loneliness while others remember companionship with others who also found themselves far from home.

The majority of us never experienced that famous Christmas truce on the battlefield in World War I, and our stories and remembrances will not inspire the skilled story tellers who can put you back in the moment when your service to country crosses your responsibility of your oath and the yearning to be at home with family and loved ones leaves you struggling with that void in your heart

I experienced four Christmases in my Air Force years back in the 1970s, and none will be more memorable than my very first as an E-2 during the beginning chapter of my technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. Getting used to the Air Force life, I also had a young wife I married before leaving for basic training as the possibility of living off base looked pretty inviting— not realizing in the 1970s that pay, or rather lack of it, would put a heavy burden on an E-2 living off base.

As the holidays approached just about everybody was booking flights home for the holidays and we few in the married Airmen’s unit squadron could hardly afford to book flights home, so we were destined to spend the holidays at the base.

Not taking leave as we had very few days accumulated, Uncle Sam was not about to let us sit around for Christmas and New Year’s and so we got a memo to report to our squadron for duty assignments over the holidays. It was a strange experience when I arrived as I did not know many others there; we all waited for assignments to be handed out and wondering what those holiday assignments would look like. When my name was called, I received an assignment with another Airman to report to the Security Police Squadron to find out what we would be doing. How bad could it be, right?

Upon arriving at that front desk at the Security Police Squadron we found out that we would be working the main gate into the base were we would sit at a counter and log guests and visitors on and off the base. What didn’t sound so bad at first, had us dropping our jaws when we realized what were about to do, the two of us alternating, 24 hours on then 24 off.

Looking at the schedule, my companion saw that one of us would work Christmas Day the other New Year’s Day. For whatever reason, I just wanted to get it over with and take Christmas Day.

The assignment was an exercise in pure boredom. Sitting at a counter with few breaks, and chow from the chow hall, the hands on the clock moved like they had been welded together. Then came Christmas Eve and reporting in, the thought of sitting in that shack started to make the emotions connected with family and Christmas memories well up inside of me.

From about 10 until about nine the next morning I was probably as depressed as I ever had been, and if not for the rotating security police that managed the gate the loneliness would have been overwhelming — we had no radios or were allowed any reading material. And the night was truly a “Silent Night” as just about everybody on the base was gone for the holidays and nothing official going on as it was a training base, I never checked in one person in about 12 hours.



After my shift was over it was a blessing to have it over and head to my little apartment where my wife was waiting just to see me walk in the door and fall asleep. Waking up later it was a meal of boxed mac and cheese and hot dogs and opening the few packages that were sent to us from home. This went on for just over a week and a half, and I was never so happy as when we went back to the normal routine of technical school after the holidays.

Times have changed from those post-Vietnam times of service and what the airmen and soldiers of today receive is well deserved during the holidays and I realize that my story is nothing compared to those that have spent the holidays on battlefields around the world in conflicts that have been with us since our country was born.

But one thing will always be a constant when Christmas Eve and day the men and women in uniform in all branches of the military serve in whatever capacity they are trained in: from the lone soldier standing a post or manning a desk, or the ones surrounded by danger, they will always be the Christmas present that makes all of our Christmas and holiday celebrations possible in a free county.

When people say to me “Thank you for your service,” I reply—“Well, I never did anything heroic, but I appreciate the thanks,” and follow it up with the words “You were worth it.”

I want to thank all the veterans and those serving and wish you all the merriest of Christmas and the holidays. I hope you all stay safe and find joy and happiness with loved ones and friends ..

Until next time Bob out …