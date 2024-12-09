Defense Logistics Agency

Cardinal Health 200 LLC, Waukegan, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $9,000,000,000 modification (P00073) exercising the third 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D-0001) with three 30-month option periods. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies in support of the medical surgical prime vendor Generation V program. Locations of performance are throughout the continental U.S., with a June 6, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Owens and Minor Distribution Inc., Mechanicsville, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $4,500,000,000 modification (P00056) exercising the third 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract (SPE2DV-17-D-0002) with three 30-month option periods. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies in support of the medical surgical prime vendor Generation V program. Locations of performance are throughout the continental U.S., with a June 6, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

US Foods Inc., Lexington, South Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $130,395,036 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 266-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 30, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3000).

Navy

The Boeing Co., Tukwila, Washington, is awarded an $86,195,913 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides follow-on sustainment engineering support to include rapid engineering support and technical services as well as engineering data, technical publications, technical data, engineering change proposals and material, accident investigations, training and field services integral to daily fleet operations in support of the C-40A aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Tukwila, Washington, and is expected to be completed in November 2031. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0006).

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $33,659,000 firm-fixed-price construction contract for repairs of Building 795 chiller lines located at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. Work will be performed in Duval County, Florida, and will be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $33,659,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-25-C-0002).

Prism Maritime LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $15,613,573 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N6339422C0004 to exercise the option for engineering and technical support services by an alteration installation team. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (25%); San Diego, California (25%); Port Hueneme, California (25%); and Bremerton, Washington (25%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $355,920.00 (85.57%); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000 (14.43%) will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $60,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, New York, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option for financial statement audit services for the Navy and Marine Corps. The modification (P00015) is for a maximum face value of $55,162,472, bringing the total cumulative face value of existing contract HQ042321F0002 to $267,339,526 from $212,177,054. Work will be performed in various locations to include numerous Navy and Marine Corps command locations, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. The action is being awarded subject to availability of funds. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds of $55,162,472 will be obligated when available. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

KIHOMAC Inc, Reston, Virginia (FA8232-25-D-B002); Fort Walton Machining Inc, Fort Walton Beach, Florida (FA8232-25-D-B003); Polytronix Inc, Richardson, Texas (FA8232-25-D-B004); J.F. Taylor Inc., Great Mills, Maryland (FA8232-25-D-B005); and Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense, Pryor, Oklahoma (FA8232-25-D-B006) have been awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 parts. This contract provides for bracket parts and kit assemblies for the F-16 fleet to include all block aircraft. Work will be performed at Ogden, Utah; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Richardson, Texas; Great Mills, Maryland; and Pryor, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 5, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 15 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Army

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $24,813,001 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of battle management systems, vehicle intercom systems and driver view enhancers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 20, 2029. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Romania) funds in the amount of $24,813,001 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-C-5009).

GXM Consulting LLC,* Midlothian, Virginia, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to develop state-of-the-art handbooks and decision support tools. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 6, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-25-D-0002).

CAE Inc. USA, Tampa, Florida, was awarded an $8,900,000 modification (P00004) to contract W900KK-23-C-0008 for relocation services for operational flight training devices. Work will be performed in Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of May 6, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $8,900,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Stratolaunch LLC, Mojave, California, is being awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price, other transaction agreement valued at $24,700,000. Under this new agreement, the performer will provide a flight campaign in support of Missile Defense Agency (MDA) test objectives. The work will be performed in Mojave, California. The period of performance is December 2024 through December 2025. This agreement was competitively awarded via the MDA Innovation, Science & Technology Broad Agency Announcement, Solicitation No. HQ0860-23-S-0001. This effort will be fully funded with fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0860-25-9-0002).

Washington Headquarters Services

Poplicus Inc., doing business as Govini, Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003420D0002) in the amount of $12,150,000 to acquire 81 licenses of the contractor’s Software as a Service (SaaS) analytic platform. This platform offers the Department of the Navy Strategic Systems Program access to an integrated dataset, a robust and intuitive analytic user interface, and configurable analytics and indicators to accelerate analysis and decision making. Funds in the amount of $12,150,000 are being obligated at the time of the award. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Dec. 6, 2024. Washington Headquarter Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business