Headlines — December 13

News

American MQ-9 drone shot down in Syria — by US ally

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper was mistakenly shot down in northern Syria on Dec. 9 by the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, U.S. officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

US warns Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again in ‘coming days’

Russia could launch its lethal new intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine again soon, the Pentagon said Wednesday, as both sides wrestle for a battlefield advantage that will give them leverage in any negotiations to end the nearly 3-year war.

Judge orders CIA analyst accused of Israel-Iran leak held pending trial

A CIA analyst charged with leaking top secret details ahead of a planned Israeli attack on Iran earlier this year will remain jailed pending trial, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Fort Liberty’s 18th Airborne Corps changes leadership

The 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty thanked its outgoing senior leader who spent nearly two decades on the installation, while welcoming its new commander Friday.

Air Force

Air Force Academy sued over race-conscious admissions

A group that opposes the use of racial preferences in college admissions has sued the U.S. Air Force Academy and the Defense Department, continuing its drive to end the practice at all institutions of higher education in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court ruling last year.

Inside T-7 Red Hawk test operations at Edwards AFB

The U.S. Air Force’s new advanced jet trainer aircraft, the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk, is deeply engaged in an accelerating and expanding flight test program at Edwards Air Force Base in California. The USAF’s need for the Red Hawk is acute, with aged T-38 Talons bearing a heavy pilot training burden as Air Education And Training Command (AETC) struggles to meet pilot output targets.

Air Force infrastructure is on life support. A new plan aims to fix it.

The Department of the Air Force’s installations czar revealed a plan Wednesday to fix Air Force and Space Force facilities that are increasingly in a state of decay, including airfields, water and electrical systems, munitions storage, and other critical base facilities.

Dressing for success at 70,000-feet aboard the U-2 Dragon Lady

As the U.S. Air Force’s U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane enters the twilight of its career, opportunities to get a glimpse into its critical mission and unique mode of operations are becoming increasingly sought after. In the past, TWZ has reported on civilian photographer Blair Bunting’s flight into the stratosphere in the cockpit of a two-seat TU-2S and the spectacular imagery he brought with him back to Earth. Now, Bunting has followed that up with an account of his preparation for that same mission, focusing on the life-support elements that are exclusive to the Dragon Lady.

Space Force

US military eyes joint technology through Japan space partnership

The U.S. Space Force hopes its new branch in Japan will spur fresh technology partnerships with the nation, particularly for domain awareness and deep-space observation.

Chinese citizen arrested after allegedly flying drone, taking photos of Space Force base

Federal investigators arrested a 39-year-old man this week after accusing him of flying a drone and taking pictures of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, an arrest that comes amid other high-profile drone swarms at U.S. military bases.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Space Force’s first Silent Barker satellites to go live in early 2025

The Space Force expects its newest space observation satellites, Silent Barker, to be ready for initial operations early next year, according to the head of U.S. Space Command.

Despite new policy, Space Force remains stymied by classification

Nearly a year after the Department of Defense signed off on a new policy meant to reduce classified restrictions on space programs, not a single weapon system has yet made it through the process, the head of U.S. Space Command said Dec. 11.

US Space Force unit in Europe navigates critical satellite operations

A U.S. Space Force unit based at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, serves as a pivotal coordinator of space-based intelligence and protection amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the increasingly critical role of commercial and military satellite technologies in modern warfare.

Defense

Slovakia, Brazil discuss military transport aircraft, howitzer buys

Slovakia and Brazil have signed a memorandum under which Bratislava could buy four Embraer C-390 Millennium transport aircraft for the country’s armed forces. Meanwhile, the Slovak government is pitching to the Brazilian Ministry of Defense the acquisition of Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers, according to Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kali?ák.

Veterans

Surge in applicants strains VA jobs program for disabled veterans

A historically underutilized veterans employment program with a track record of helping participants with disabilities land good-paying jobs is experiencing a surge in applicants that is creating backlogs, draining resources and delaying benefits.

Massachusetts city doubles tax break for disabled veterans through HERO Act

The council adopted the act in an 11-0 vote Monday, with all members asking to join City Council Kateri Walsh as co-sponsors of the proposal. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, who also served as a sponsor, signed the ordinance Wednesday.