Desert Hammer ignites Airmen readiness

In a joint-force effort, Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing joined the 944th FW in Exercise Desert Hammer, Nov. 13-14, 2024, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Arizona. The exercise aimed to replicate a deployment in austere environments, preparing Airmen for obstacles and scenarios they may encounter in a real-world environment.

These exercises do more than just reinforce skills; they build new ones and ensure Airmen remain muti-capable and equipped with the resilience deployments require.

To ensure this versatility, more than 70 Airmen from various Air Force Specialty Codes were brought in to participate, rotating through different squadrons to learn skills outside their typical job roles. This allowed participants to gain exposure to a wide range of deployment-related tasks while developing critical knowledge from their peers.

The exercise began at Gila Bend AFAF and concluded at Auxiliary Field #6. These sites, chosen for their real-world conditions, reflect the harsh atmosphere of deployed environments and were treated as forward operating sites and contingency locations.

During the exercise, Airmen successfully established, defended, and fully operated their bases, gaining crucial hands-on experience in deploying with remote conditions.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Bridge, 56th Security Forces Squadron operations officer and one of the exercise’s organizers, explained how the Airmen were chosen.

“It was determined that we could support up to 80 Airmen for this event,” said Bridge. “To assemble this group, we reached out to each squadron within the wing, asking how many personnel they could contribute based on staffing and availability.”

The first half of the event was dedicated to cross-training, where Airmen rotated through different squadrons to learn new specialties. The second half allowed participants to test their newly acquired skills and focus on deployment tasks.

For many Airmen, this was their first experience with deployed transportation, and they were transported using U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys and U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from each site. The Ospreys transported Airmen from Luke Air Force Base to Gila Bend AFAF. The coordination was complicated, but ultimately, the exercise benefited from the inter-branch collaboration.

Upon arrival, Airmen set up tents to build a base camp, giving them the invaluable opportunity to train on setting up operations quickly in an intense setting.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Additionally, Airmen were trained in Tier 1 Tactical Combat Casualty Care, which involves basic trauma care under combat conditions. They were tested by the 56th Medical Group personnel in simulated casualty scenarios to ensure they could apply TCCC skills under stress.

The exercise proved integral for building confidence among Airmen, particularly those who had never been exposed to deployment scenarios. Many Airmen took on tasks outside their usual roles, learning cross-functional skills that would make them more adaptable and resourceful during real-world deployments.

One of these Airmen, Senior Airman Nick Castillo, a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron power pro specialist, said that training alongside his peers proved to be a crucial learning experience.

“HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) was crucial for the setting we were in because the nights would have been freezing without it,” said Castillo. “I had minimal experience with HVAC, but with help from my CE peers, we set up heating in all the tents.”

Upon departure from the exercise location, facilities and equipment were transferred to Airmen from the 944th FW and used by the Air Force Reserve wing as they continued Desert Hammer through their drill weekend.

By providing opportunities for Airmen to work outside their primary job functions, Desert Hammer strengthened the overall readiness of those involved. It’s clear that training like this is crucial for ensuring that Airmen are not only prepared for deployment but able to thrive in challenging, unpredictable environments.

While Desert Hammer occurs annually, there are other exercises throughout the year, like Wild Coyote and Desert Anvil. Organizing these exercises requires careful coordination, especially regarding funding and resources, which can vary based on the involvement of different squadrons or wings.

To maintain and build on this momentum, continued investment in such exercises is essential. Exercises like Desert Hammer are a powerful reminder that readiness isn’t just about performing a specific job; it’s about being prepared for anything that could come our way.

“I was very happy to attend, and I believe that all Airmen should have the opportunity to participate in deployed scenarios,” said Castillo. “We should push for more experiences like this to continue developing essential skills that keep us all battle-ready.”

By prioritizing deployment exercises, we strengthen our ability to deploy quickly and effectively, ensuring that all Airmen stationed here remain capable of responding to any challenge, anywhere. As the Air Force modernizes in the face of the great power competition, Luke AFB will continue to find ways to evolve with its mission, training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.