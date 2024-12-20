Missile Defense Agency

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Laurel, Maryland, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $3,000,000,000. Under this follow-on contract, JHU/APL will provide essential and critical engineering, research, and development capabilities and services in the continued research and development of the Missile Defense System. A task order valued at $7,000,000 is being issued. The work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland. The ordering period is Jan. 11, 2025, through Jan. 10, 2034. This contract permits other than full an open competition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(31) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3(a)(2)(ii). Fiscal 2025 research, developmental, test and evaluation funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0854-25-D-0001). (Awarded Dec. 18, 2024)

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Coleman Aerospace Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., Orlando, Florida, is being awarded a $10,106,689 modification (P00232) to exercise an option to a previously awarded contract (HQ1047-14-C-0001) to increase calendar year 2025 program management office support. The value of this contract is increased from $1,219,276,792 to $1,229,383,481. Under this modification, the contractor will provide calendar year 2025 program management office support as set forth in the performance work statement. The work will be performed in Orlando, Florida; and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The performance period is from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025-2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Army

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $585,955,930 modification (P00182) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for aviation maintenance. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Degrove Surveyors Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0003); Seaside Engineering & Surveying LLC,* Baker, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0004); Survtech Solutions Inc.,* Tampa, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0005); Whidden Surveying & Mapping Inc.,* Royal Palm Beach, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0006); FGS-GRW MP LLC,* Fort Walton Beach, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0007); and Flowers Surveying And Mapping Inc.,* High Springs, Florida (W912EP-25-D-0008), will compete for each order of the $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for ground-based and hydrographic surveying and mapping. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 18, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 18, 2024)

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded an $18,966,126 modification (P00090) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Kuwait, Poland, and Saudi Arabia) funds; 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and 2010, 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $18,966,126, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $13,183,900 modification (P00004) to contract W911KB-24-C-0005 for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 17, 2024. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,183,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $557,000,000 firm-fixed-price, performance-based logistics, requirements contract to provide logistics, repair and spare support for the H-1 rotors, and drives components. This contract includes a five-year ordering period with no options. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Cherry Point, North Carolina, based on negotiated work split percentages between Fleet Readiness Center East and Bell Textron Inc. that cannot be determined at this time. Work will be completed by December 2029. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount $139,250,000 will be issued for delivery order (N00383-25-F-0NA0) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-25-D-NA01).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a not-to exceed $401,199,552 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract for the procurement of 131 full rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Rounds missiles to include 26 for the Army, 16 for the Marine Corps, 11 for the Commonwealth of Australia, and 78 for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (23.74%); Pontiac, Michigan (14.73%); East Camden, Arkansas (11.18%); Huntsville, Alabama (8.02%); Clearwater, Florida (3.98%); Anniston, Alabama (3.78%); Spanish Fork, Utah (3.76%); Berryville, Arkansas (3.27%); Glenrothes Fife, Great Britain (3.17%); El Segundo, California (2.75%); Dublin, Georgia (2.48%); Middletown, Connecticut (2.15%); Vergennes, Vermont (1.73%); Midland, Ontario, Canada (1.71%); Blaine, Minnesota (1.29%); Phoenix, Arizona (1.07%); Boulder, Colorado (1.03%); and various locations withing the Continental US (10.16%) and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2024 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $6,340,000; fiscal 2024 procurement, Marine Corps funds in the amount of $3,804,000; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $21,556,000, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925C0071).

A&R Pacific-Garney Federal JV II,* Tamuning, Guam (N62473-25-D-5203); AMA Diversified Construction Group,* Petaluma, California (N62473-25-D-5204); Bethel Downstream Joint Venture,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-25-D-5205); Bonita-Filanc JV I,* Chula Vista, California (N62473-25-D-5206); Central Environmental Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-25-D-5207); CJW Construction Inc.,* Santa Ana, California (N62473-25-D-5208); Frawner Corp.,* Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-25-D-5209); Gustav Keoni, doing business as Precision Construction Services,* San Luis Obispo, California (N62473-25-D-5210); and Orion Construction Corp.,* Vista, California (N62473-25-D-5211), are awarded a combined $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for new construction, repair and renovation of wet utility projects at various government installations across the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $249,000,000 over an eight-year period to the nine vendors combined. Work will be performed in California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (3%), Utah (2%), Colorado (2%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2032. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $45,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov Contract Opportunities website, with 18 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California is the contracting activity.

RTX Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $211,967,432 modification (P00017) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0013). This modification adds scope to procure additional initial spares for production of F135 propulsion systems, as well as to supply depots, common global spares pool, and country unique spares in support of the Joint Strike Fighter program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, F-35 cooperative program partners, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (91%) (labor surplus area); North Berwick, Maine (4%); South Windsor, Connecticut (2%); Rockford, Illinois (1%) (labor surplus area); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (1%) (labor surplus area); and Phoenix, Arizona (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract that is being modified was not completed. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $66,146,503 modification (P00026) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee-order (N0001920F0647) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G001). This modification exercises the option to procure seven Increment 3 Retrofit A-Kits for Navy P-8A aircraft and increases a previously exercised option to procure three Increment 3 Retrofit A-Kits for the Royal Australian Air Force P-8 aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (79.6%); Saint Louis, Missouri (10.9%); and Mesa, Arizona (9.5%), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,842,329; and Royal Australian Air Force cooperative funds in the amount of $12,304,174, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $54,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-2114) to establish requirements for facility upgrades for Nimitz class aircraft carrier defueling and inactivation and to support Ford class aircraft carriers. This modification includes option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the action to $65,408,000. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,000,000 were obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $42,968,793 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5434) to exercise options for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile and NATO Seasparrow Missile Systems programs. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (73%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (26%); and various other locations each less than 1% (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (98%); and the governments of Japan (1%) and South Korea (less than 1%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2025 other customer funds in the amount of $30,822,927 (72%); fiscal 2024 other customer funds in the amount of $5,642,166 (13%); fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,018,700 (9%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $700,000 (2%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $635,000 (1%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 (1%); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $450,000 (1%); FMS South Korea funds in the amount of $100,000 (less than 1%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 (less than 1%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $800,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

T.E. Davis Construction Co.,* Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-25-D-2516); Joyce & Associates Construction Inc.,* Newport, North Carolina (N40085-25-D-2517); Olympic Enterprises Inc.,* Hubert, North Carolina (N40085-25-D-2518); and Quadrant Construction Inc.,* Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-25-D-2519), are awarded a combined $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for maintenance and repair projects at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and the surrounding area. T.E. Davis Construction Co. is awarded $47,700 at contract award for repairs to Building AS2818. The remaining three awardees are awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $40,000,000. Work will be performed at MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and the surrounding area, with an expected completion date of December 2029. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps)(O&M, MC) funds in the amount of $62,700 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, MC. These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with 28 proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $39,672,807 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2443) to exercise options for the accomplishment of life cycle engineering and support for the LPD-17 class amphibious transport dock ship program. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95%); and Norfolk, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,350,000 (54%); fiscal 2024 post-delivery shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,001,241 (25%); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,568,144 (19%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $96,000 (1%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,404 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $20,592,646 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042125F0020) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042123G0004). This order procures engineering and technical services for the 2025 Component Improvement Program in support of the T408 aircraft engine. The deliverables will include engineering change proposals, manufacturing drawings, operating instructions and limits, maintenance instructions, rework and repair procedures, life limits, reliability and maintainability predictions, technical reports, specification change notices, and test reports. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,364,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Johnson Controls Navy Systems Inc., York, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $19,915,446 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of engineering and technical services in support of several models of air conditioning systems, high efficiency, super capacity two-stage centrifugal air conditioning systems, several dual screw compressor air conditioning systems, and other modular refrigeration units. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (25%); San Diego, California (25%); Mayport, Florida (20%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (10%); York, Pennsylvania (10%); Arvonia, Virginia (5%); and Clinton, New Jersey (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2028. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $500 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-25-D-4011).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northampton, Massachusetts, is awarded a $14,458,290 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6249) to exercise options for the procurement of spare parts in support of Navy submarines. Work will be performed in Northampton, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by October 2028. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,583,521 (59%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,874,769 (41%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $10,110,425 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042125F0023) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042123G0004). This order procures engineering and technical services for the 2025 Component Improvement Program in support of the Multi-Platform Product Support Team. The deliverables will include engineering change proposals, manufacturing drawings, operating instructions and limits, maintenance instructions, rework and repair procedures, life limits, reliability and maintainability predictions, technical reports, specification change notices, and test reports. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,250,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded an $8,845,085 cost-plus-fixed-fee-order (N0042125F0022) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042123G0004). This order procures engineering and technical services for the 2025 Component Improvement Program in support of the F414 aircraft engine. The deliverables will include engineering change proposals, manufacturing drawings, operating instructions and limits, maintenance instructions, rework and repair procedures, life limits, reliability and maintainability predictions, technical reports, specification change notices, and test reports. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,700,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $282,343,991 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract for Small Diameter Bomb Increment II, GBU-53/B Production Lot 11. This contract provides for all up rounds and containers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by March 19, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 (Air Force) missile procurement funds in the amount of $220,137,566; and fiscal 2025 (Navy) weapons procurement funds in the amount of $62,206,425, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-25-C-B001).

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $211,168,478 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost delivery order for development, security and operations platform and space command and control software enablement. This delivery order provides for security-classification specific infrastructure, platform, networks, and support layers to enable development, integration, test, and fielding. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029. This delivery order was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2025, research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-25-F-B002).

Escal Institute of Advanced Technologies, doing business as System Administration, Audit, Network and Security, North Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a ceiling $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement for commercial training. The contract provides for SANS cyber security training. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; Hurlburt Field, Florida; and Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 27, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8773-25-A-0001).

Nisga’a Tek LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $34,994,080 firm-fixed-price contract for administrative services with a base plus four options years. This contract provides for aviation squadron functional support to include scheduling, operations training, standard evaluations, security manager assistant, weapons duty officer, and unit deployment manager. Work will be performed at Kadena Air Base, Japan; Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Misawa Air Base, Japan; Osan Air Base, Korea; Kunsan Air Base, Korea; Yokota Air Base, Japan; and Hickam AFB, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,264,716 are being obligated at the time of award. The 766th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (FA5215-25-F-0009).

Gideon Contracting LLC, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $14,167,979 contract for repairs to Bunch Hall Dorm 221. This contract provides for the contractor to furnish all labor, tools, materials, equipment, supervision, personnel, and all else necessary to manage and accomplish a comprehensive dorm renovation. Work will be performed at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, and is expected to be completed by March 11, 2026. This contract was a competitive set aside for small businesses, and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,167,979 are being obligated at time of award. The 319th Contracting Squadron, Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, is the contracting activity (FA4659-25-C-0001).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, has been awarded a $9,956,096 modification (P00044) to a previously awarded contract (HQ0850-22-C-0007) for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture ground management and integration and operation and sustainment efforts. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $939,139,231 from $929,183,135. Work will be performed in Scottsdale, Arizona; Huntsville, Alabama; and Grand Forks, North Dakota, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2029. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,328,956 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, New York, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option for audit services for the Department of the Air Force General Fund and Working Capital Fund financial statements and examination. The modification (P00021) is for a maximum face value of $42,506,319 and brings the total cumulative value of the contract (HQ0423-21-F-0087) to $153,481,530 from $112,266,757. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C.; and other locations within and outside the U.S., with an expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2025. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. The contract has a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods with a maximum value of $200,222,745. Fiscal 2025 Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $42,506,319 are being obligated at the time of this award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young LLP, New York, New York, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option for audit services for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audits of the Defense Logistics Agency financial statements. The modification (P00026) is for a maximum face value of $16,867,650, and brings the total cumulative value of the existing contract (HQ042321F0010) to $102,590,746 from $85,723,096. Work will be performed in various locations including DLA headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; as well as other federal locations in Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and Utah, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. This contract was the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. This action is being awarded subject to availability of funds. Fiscal 2025 defense-wide operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,867,650 will be obligated when available. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

General Electric Co., Lynn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $18,398,086 firm-fixed-price, one-time-buy delivery order (SPRTA1-25-F-0038) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-22-G-0010) for J-85 engine compressor rotors. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2). This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The delivery order end date is July 31, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Air Force defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

*Small business