Headlines — December 30

News

US to send $1.25 billion in weapons to Ukraine, pushing to get aid out before Biden leaves office

The United States is expected to announce that it will send $1.25 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Friday, as the Biden administration pushes to get as much aid to Kyiv as possible before leaving office on Jan. 20.

Major leadership shakeup, new budget battles coming to VA in 2025

The year ahead will be a period of major changes for the Department of Veterans Affairs, with new leadership, new priorities and likely its biggest budget in history. But how much all of that will impact veterans benefits and health care is less clear.

Here are the 89 highly skilled Air Force jobs eligible for retention bonuses in 2025

The Air Force is expanding its retention and reenlistment bonuses this month to 89 of its toughest and highly skilled career fields, from working dog handlers and bomb technicians to flight attendants and paralegals.

Veteran homeless rate dropped by 8% in 2024, bucking national trend

The United States saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and a surge of migrants in several parts of the country, federal officials said Friday.

Jimmy Carter, 39th US president and Navy veteran, dies at 100

Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th leader of the United States, a Navy veteran and the only commander-in-chief to graduate from the United States Naval Academy, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old.

Air Force

Alaska airman facing federal charges tied to AI-generated child sexual abuse images

An airman stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was arrested last week, along with the man who first reported him to law enforcement, on federal charges tied to child sexual abuse images created with artificial intelligence.

The Air Force once proposed bombing Earth from the moon

Early in the Space Race, before the formation of NASA and even when the new organization was getting off the ground, the U.S. military took the lead on rocket development and space exploration. The Army, Air Force and Navy all had their own individual projects and studies. And the Air Force once proposed creating a weapons system on the Moon with the express purpose of bombing Earth.

Space Force

Space Force guardians overwhelmingly accepting of new fitness tracking in study

Thousands of Space Force guardians have traded out fitness tests for continuous tracking of their workouts.

Defense

Army to sole-source deal for hypervelocity projectiles, drone-killing artillery cannon

The Army intends to award prototyping agreements to BAE Systems for new ultra-fast weapons to shoot down drones and other airborne threats, according to a recently posted notice.

Veterans

‘Just put me in a pine box’: Some veterans show interest in lower-cost green burials offered at 3 national cemeteries

Christopher, a Marine Corps veteran who survived a truck explosion while serving in Afghanistan, said the near-death experience caused him to consider his own mortality and how he wants his burial to be handled.