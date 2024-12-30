One wrong number sparks a holiday tradition

In today’s world with so much information, we can lose track of the large and small traditions that meant so much to us as kids.

Looking at the media offerings, it’s no wonder our kids today struggle to appreciate the spirituality of the holiday season, and why it seems many want to crush belief in that jolly old man we call Santa Claus.

When asked whether I believe in Santa Claus many roll their eyes when I say “Well of course I do, since I have seen his good works in my almost 70 years of life here on earth.”

Being an Air Force veteran, I have the added joy of knowing that my beloved branch of the service has been carrying on the legacy of Santa Claus since a misdialed phone call in 1955 to NORAD Central Command started a program that grew into a most cherished tradition that still carries on today.

Col. Harry Shoup feared the worst when his red phone rang on his desk. It was 1955, the height of the Cold War, and Shoup was in the operations center of the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado. CONAD, as it was known then, stood as the early warning system for a Soviet attack. So, the ringing of the red telephone never meant anything good.

What happened next launched the now-named North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, into a decades-long tradition to track Santa and bring joy to children around the world. And it started with a simple act of kindness, a Cold War scare, and a youngster hoping to tap into a little Christmas magic.

The colonel picked up the phone and said, “Can I help you, sir? Hello? Can you read me all right? This is Colonel Shoup.”

A little girl’s voice came on the phone and said, “Are you really Santa Claus?”

A very gruff Colonel Shoup replied, “What? Is this a joke? Just what do you think you’re doing calling us here and how did you get this number?”

“Well Santa I got this number from an ad in our Sears and Roebuck advertisement, and it said call any time after December 15.”



The quick-witted officer realized that it was no joke, but a mistake. And a good-hearted child on the other end of one of the most important telephones in history thought she was calling Santa. So, to the surprise of his staff, Colonel Shoup, who was a father himself, did what any good dad would do when presented with the opportunity to bring a little Christmas joy.

“Of course, I’m Santa Claus. We have this phone set up just to talk to you. Ho! Ho! Ho! Ho! Have you been very good this year?”

“Yes. I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. And can you bring something for my mommy too?”

“Well, I’d love to hear what you’d like for Christmas. And of course, I will try to bring something nice for your mom. Would it be all right if I talk to her now?”

Shoup heard the kid pass the phone to her mother. She explained that her child dialed a number listed in a Sears Roebuck ad in a Colorado Springs newspaper, so the legend goes. It featured a picture of old Saint Nick and an invitation to call him on his private phone at any time. But the phone number was apparently one digit off, and suddenly, Colonel Shoup, a stern, no-nonsense Air Force officer, found himself playing the jolly fellow.

The Santa Colonel, as he became known as over the decades, ordered his staff to answer the phone for any child wanting to know the location of Santa as he delivered toys around the world. And through that act of kindness, a Cold War scare, and a youngster hoping to tap into a little Christmas magic, a decades-long tradition was born.

Reading this recollection of how that phone call played out over the years can get me pretty emotional because as a baby boomer of the early 1950s I know how important it was for our parents to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for their children and pass off those same magical moments in kids’ dreams for future generations.

Growing up in a world under the threat of nuclear annihilation, we held on to these beliefs and, for many of us, we believed that maybe Santa had a peaceful resolution in his bag all along and we only had to believe.

Does Santa really exist? All I can say is that for my entire life he shows up in December and has never let me down. Some will say Santa is not a physical being and it’s hard to not see his presence in our lives this time of the year as we travel around and watch the many entertainment outlets. But really, the Santa Claus I know is that jolly old spirit who pulls at our hearts and wants us to bring good into the world and keep our children’s Christmas spirts alive and well.

Many times, we who served in the military far from home understand how the appearance of a gray-haired old man in a makeshift red costume made us smile and think of our family around the Christmas tree and even shedding a couple tears of joy. Does Santa Claus exist?

I guess that question comes down to how you look at the world — this old airman hopes that whatever you do or don’t believe in that you still find the peace and happiness you search for. And for those like me who do believe in that spirit, may you always find the peace that comes with good friends, family and neighbors during the times of Christmas.

Oh, and by the way, let’s give a shout out to all those volunteers who man those phones on Christmas Eve.

You may wonder about service members and volunteers behind the tradition. You know, who are these people and where do they come from?

It is service members from NORAD, who are very familiar with the tradition and volunteered their time on Christmas Eve. But also, it’s made up of volunteers around Colorado Springs, who you know, work in the military, who are veterans, as well as some civic leaders and just people who are connected to the military community in some way … spouses, kids … who volunteer to answer these phone calls.

The one takeaway to volunteering is the excitement. Everybody has this desire to give back, to play a part in this long tradition that’s gone on for decades. There is eagerness to deliver some Christmas magic and cheer to folks. The volunteers described the reasons why people volunteer their time to go work in the call center.

People are waiting for months to sign up. And they’re just so excited to be a part of the NORAD Tracks Santa program. So, it’s a lot of fun. Volunteerism has a little bit of selfishness to it, if you will, because it makes you feel good doing something for other people. And I think the NORAD Tracks Santa for us — and for a lot of members — it’s the same thing, it makes us feel so good that we’re able to give back to our communities in this way. And so, it’s something we gladly do. And we’re happy to parallel with existing missions.

By the way, don’t forget to have your kids become part of the magic this year by going online or calling. It takes a village of 1,500 volunteers to field emails and the 140,000 or so telephone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They staff phone banks equipped with monitors inside a building at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., which offers a view of snow-capped Pikes Peak to the west.

Merry Christmas from this old believer Bob, and may we never let the spirit of old Saint Nick fade from our children’s lives as we see the smiles and happiness in the faces of our children who also believe!

Until next time, Bob out — Happy New Year!

Editor’s note: The official NORAD Tracks Santa website goes live on Dec. 1, with live satellite tracking on Dec 24 and can be reached at www.noradsanta.org.