Navy

The Navy has awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract to 1,023 businesses in multiple locations across 43 of the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., for future competition of support service requirements to be solicited by Department of the Navy activities under Rolling Admissions of the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) multiple-award contract vehicle. All work under the contracts will fall under two categories (engineering support services and program management support services), which are further divided into 23 functional areas. The government estimates approximately $5,000,000,000 of services will be procured per year via orders issued under the SeaPort-NxG multiple award contracts. These contracts have a four-year period of performance and were competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOps), with 1,106 offers received. No contract funds will be obligated on the basic awards. Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-24-R-7000). (Awarded Jan. 2, 2025)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $678,442,004 modification (P00009) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001923F0002) against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to procure various material modification kits, special test/tooling equipment, and associated seed assets to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) F-35 program partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $163,792,190; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $163,078,071; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,586,072; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,809,905; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $281,331,708; and FMS funds in the amount of $26,844,058, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The order and contract being modified were not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $333,281,489 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed fee contract for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) full rate production requirements, spares, and round design agent. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $908,144,803. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (74%); Huntsville, Alabama (19%); Andover, Massachusetts (5%); and Dine, New Mexico (2%), and is expected to be completed by October 2027. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2030. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $333,281,489 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-5409). (Awarded Dec. 20, 2024.)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $188,000,000 undefinitized contract action modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2100 for Construction Spares associated with the Virginia Class Block V submarines. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (36%); South Yorkshire, United Kingdom (7%); Westfield, Massachusetts (6%); Staffordshire, United Kingdom (4%); McKeesport, Pennsylvania (3%); Manchester, New Hampshire (3%); Tacoma, Washington (3%); Newport News, Virginia (2%); Warren, Massachusetts (2%); Farmingdale, New York (2%); El Cajon, California (2%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Chesapeake, Virginia (1%); Tampa, Florida (1%), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (1%); and other locations less than 1% (26%), and is expected to be completed by September 2035. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $188,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii)-only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RMC 2021 LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62470-25-D-0003) for professional services for mission assurance assessments of installation/facilities infrastructure and facility-related control systems (FRCS) for the Department of the Navy, worldwide. The contract has a maximum value of $95,000,000 and has a base period of up to twelve months with four one-year option periods. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of Jan. 7, 2030. $10,000 is awarded at the time of award using fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance, Navy funds. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance, Navy; and operations and maintenance, Marine Corps funds. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) Contract Opportunities website with three offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, was awarded an $83,729,655 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4312 for efforts related to completion of the USS Hartford (SSN 768) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by November 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $81,325,569 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 19, 2024)

Jacobs/B&V, a JV (Federal Services), Arlington, Virginia, is awarded $80,000,000 for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62478-20-D-5036. This contract modification provides for design and engineering services for various utility projects within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations. Work will be performed in Hawaii (95%); and other South Pacific Islands (5%), with an expected completion date of June 2025. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $250,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, Navy, and military construction funds. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Amazon Web Services Inc., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $74,100,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0042125F0127) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6600123A0005). This order procures 70,200,000 units of cloud consumption services and enterprise support in Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud and 3,900,000 units of AWS Marketplace enabling the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Digital Networks and Applications Department, and its Naval Air Systems Command and NAWCAD programs, to continue providing mission owners with access to the AWS cloud service offerings to further the development of needed capabilities to the warfighter. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed January 2026. Fiscal 2025 Navy working capital funding in the amount of $9,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, was awarded a $70,971,132 cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-5218) to exercise options and provide funding for engineering labor, program management and engineering other direct costs, travel, and material, in support of continued AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Combat System development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (70%); Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (15%); Syracuse, New York (13%); Clearwater, Florida (1%); and Owego, New York (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (69%); and the governments of Japan (16%) and Australia (15%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,324,664 (49%); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $3,527,937 (16%); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $3,120,000 (15%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,765,402 (13%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $601,427 (3%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $458,480 (2%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $270,542 (1%); and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $83,871 (1%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $2,765,402 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, California, was awarded a $59,338,010 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0021). This modification exercises options to procure full rate production Lot Six of the BQM-177A Subsonics Aerial Targets system to include 65 BQM-177A targets, 65 Rocket-Assisted Takeoff (RATO) attachment kits, three replacement in kind (RIK) BQM-177A targets, and three RIK RATO attachment kits for the Navy; and two BQM-177A targets and two RATO attachment kits for the Republic of Korea to support weapons system test and evaluation and fleet training. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California (50%); Dallas, Texas (20%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (5%); Blacksburg, Virginia (4%); Santa Ana, California (2%); Newton, Kansas (2%); Concord, California (2%); Milwaukie, Oregon (2%); Chatsworth, California (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (11%), and is expected to be completed in July 2027. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,099,581; fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,543,057; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $1,695,372, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $2,543,057 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract being modified was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $41,646,305 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001925F0137) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0010). This order procures engineering, integration support, hardware, and installation support for flight test instrumentation modifications to F-35 production aircraft. This flight test instrumentation will support test and evaluation flight tests. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (81%); Orlando, Florida (7%); Linthicum, Maryland (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); El Segundo, California (2%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%); and other various locations within and outside of the continental U.S. (1%), and will be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,850,000; fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $925,000; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $925,000; and non-U.S. Department of Defense F-35 Cooperative Program Partners funds in the amount of $3,559,793, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $18,962,231 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the delivery order for the procurement of Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires carriers for use in the Navy and Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (18%); Gaithersburg, Maryland (15%); and Oshkosh, Wisconsin (67%). Work is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $12,124,406 will be obligated at the time of the modification and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $6,989,425 will be obligated at the time of the modification and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action is a negotiates modification to the delivery order in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3403(c). Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-22-F-1005-P00004).

Detyens Shipyard Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded an $17,794,821 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4113) for 103-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry dock availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). This contract includes a base work package and four unexercised options for additional work and time which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $18,131,678. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning Feb. 13, 2025, and is expected to be completed by May 24, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $17,794,821 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4113).

VSolvit LLC,* Ventura, California, was awarded a $17,637,364 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III for the procurement of Enterprise Business Systems (EBS) Enhanced Operations Environment (EOE) support services along with an associated EBS EOE support system in support of the mission and functions of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Information Technology Center. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $93,856,737. Work will be performed in Ventura, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4), as it is a SBIR Phase III for work derived from efforts made under prior SBIR contract. Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division, Corona, California, is the contracting activity (N6426725C6000). (Awarded Jan. 3, 2025)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $10,778,861 firm-fixed-price modification to the delivery order for the procurement of Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires carriers for use in the Navy and Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (18%); Gaithersburg, Maryland (15%); and Oshkosh, Wisconsin (67%). Work is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal procurement 2024 (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,778,861 will be obligated at the time of the modification and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action is a negotiated modification to the delivery order in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3403(c). Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-F-1004).

Guardian Defense Group Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was being awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for behavioral analysis support in the areas of behavioral assessment, leadership development and training, and assessment and selection board support services to various assessment and selection programs for the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Recruiting, Assessment and Selection (RASS) Program. Work will be performed on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Jan. 16, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $153,870 will be obligated at the time of award for task order one and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will utilize fiscal operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds available at time of task order award. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-25-D-0001).

Compunetix Inc.*, Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $9,994,076 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract fulfills a safety of flight requirement established by the Atlantic Test Range’s Range Safety Officer. It provides support for the Mission Voice Platform, which serves as the real-time internal communication system, providing communications between the flight team and the aircraft pilot during flight testing. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0049).

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, was awarded a $7,792,948 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4114) for the 50-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support vessel USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). This contract includes a base period and two unexercised options for additional work and time, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $7,991,778. Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, beginning Jan. 10, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,792,978 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the sam.gov website and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4114).

Air Force

Raft LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $25,065,514 time-and-materials contract for cloud computing and IT integration 2.0. This contract provides for technical engineering services in platform engineering, secure application delivery, application migration, and services development in support of Kessel Run operations. Work will be performed at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 13, 2026. This contract was a sole source acquisition from the Platform One Software DevSecOps services basic ordering agreements. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,513,314; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,260,000, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-25-F-B003).