Headlines — January 8

Military’s Tricare transition to TriWest a ‘fiasco,’ some say

A number of beneficiaries in the Tricare West Region are off to a rocky start with the new contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, citing problems with its website and customer service lines as they try to verify health care coverage and provide payment information.

Ukraine claims its drone boats are now launching kamikaze FPV drones at Russian shore targets

Ukraine has claimed that it’s successfully used uncrewed surface vessels (USV), better known as drone boats, to launch aerial drones against Russian targets for the first time.

A-10s still flying in Iraq and Syria even as ‘Warthog’ units get put out to pasture

The beloved A-10 Warthog continues to show its worth even though the Air Force is rapidly draining them out of its current fleet and plans to retire all the aircraft in a few years.

Kendall: Reveal of new Chinese aircraft ‘hasn’t really changed’ USAF plans

The appearance of new Chinese combat aircraft in recent weeks—potentially a new bomber and medium bomber, a smaller, fighter-size aircraft, and a new AWACS platform, among others—didn’t influence current Air Force leadership’s recent decisions on the Next-Generation Air Dominance program or the service’s broader strategic outlook, Secretary Frank Kendall said.

Air Force to move families affected by failing concrete in on-base homes on Okinawa

Failing concrete in housing units has prompted the 18th Wing to move one family from its home and notify several others they must relocate by June 30.

Off-road Reaper: Air Force MQ-9 roughs it for ACE exercise

Over its 20 years of service, the MQ-9 Reaper drone has typically landed on paved runways, where it is rearmed and refueled by a large group of maintainers and support staff.

Space Force eyes new jam-resistant tactical SATCOM options

Two competing prototype payloads, developed by Northrop Grumman and Boeing and both set to launch in 2025, aim to open a new era of secure, jam-resistant tactical communications.

Missile maker MBDA buys Safran’s stake in rocket-engine supplier Roxel

Pan-European missile maker MBDA bought the remaining 50% of rocket-engine supplier Roxel from co-owner Safran, in a move the company expects will help it ramp up production in the face of surging demand.