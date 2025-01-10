2024 Year in Review — May by Aerotech News • January 10, 2025 9:39 am - Updated January 9, 2025 5:50 pm U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Fallon, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, delivers a speech for the school’s 75th anniversary dedication ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 17, 2024. Over 500 Weapons School alumni attended the 75th anniversary weekend, celebrating its heritage and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) May 20: Edwards AFB, Calif. — In another historic first, students of the Space Test Course at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School successfully operated a satellite in space from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 20. Previous classes have coordinated with commercial space providers to acquire satellite imagery to support multi-domain testing, dictating desired imagery and pass schedules, albeit without direct interaction with the satellite. May 20 marks the inaugural instance where U.S. Space Force STC Class 24A students issued commands to a satellite on orbit from Edwards thanks to a partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicle Directorate. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem) May 28: Edwards AFB, Calif. — Following its formal unveiling, Dec. 2, 2022, the B-21 Raider began flight testing at Edwards where it continues to make progress toward becoming the backbone of the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. On May 8, 2024, during testimony at the Senate Armed Services committee, Andrew Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, highlighted B-21 flight testing is on track to meet timelines and deliver to the warfighter. “We are in the flight test program, the flight test program is proceeding well,” said Hunter in response to a question about the B-21 program. “It is doing what flight test programs are designed to do, which is helping us learn about the unique characteristics of this platform, but in a very, very effective way.” (Courtesy photograph)