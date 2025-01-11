2024 Year in Review — June by Aerotech News • January 11, 2025 8:46 am - Updated January 9, 2025 5:49 pm U.S. Air Force Col. Dane Gehrmann, Nevada Test and Taining Range (NTTR) commander, delivers a speech during the NTTR change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 13, 2024. As commander, he oversees a 2.9 million acre range and 12,000 square miles of airspace that make up the NTTR complex as well as the Joint Integrated Test, Training Center that comprises the U.S. Air Force’s most advanced synthetic battle space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan) A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft assigned to the No. 2 Squadron based in Williamtown, Australia, sits next to a U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker Air Force Base (AFB), prior to a Weapons School Integration mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, June 7, 2024. The E-7A Wedgetail is capable of simultaneously tracking airborne and maritime targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, the 57th Wing commander, gets sprayed by his family during his fini-flight celebration at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 11, 2024. The fini-flight or final flight recognizes honored aviators and their accomplishments achieved during their career or time at a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)