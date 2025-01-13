Headlines — January 13

News

Blitz of confirmation hearings includes VA, DOD secretary picks

Senate leaders have scheduled 15 confirmation hearings this week in an effort to get key members of President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration in place as soon as possible.

New Tricare contracts bring health care changes

With the start of new Tricare contracts, beneficiaries can expect some changes to their military health care, including the expansion of some benefits, according to military advocates and officials.

Air Force ‘standards update’ includes more inspections and review of ‘waivers and exceptions’

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin announced that service leaders will be conducting more formations for uniform inspections and will review policies and standards that look at “waivers and the exceptions.”

Who to know in the new Congress for Air and Space Forces

The changes have wide-ranging implications for the Air Force and Space Force, as committee and subcommittee chairs hold great sway over policy and spending issues affecting the services.

Blue Angels pilots visit Hawaii to lay groundwork for upcoming air show

Navy pilot Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana has a brief bit of advice for anyone planning to watch the Blue Angels flight demonstration team as it performs this August at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

Air Force

More F-15Es to get advanced electronic-warfare system under new deal

The Air Force has approved the F-15’s new advanced electronic warfare system for full-rate production, allowing it to be installed in more of the existing fighter fleet.

Defense

Israel’s defense industry booms on foreign demand and war at home

After a year marked by war and calls for isolating Israel on the world stage, its defense industry is on track to sell more weapons than ever in its history, spurred by foreign demand for its aerial-defense systems and significant government spending aimed at funding Israel’s ongoing military campaigns. The surge in weapons sales for Israel’s top three defense companies—among the world’s top 10 defense exporters—comes amid widespread arms embargoes on Israel, from even some of its allies. Other countries have suspended their acquisition of Israeli arms over the war in Gaza.

Veterans

Trump picks Senate candidate Sam Brown to head VA memorial affairs

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday tapped former Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown to serve as the head of cemetery and memorial affairs for the Department of Veterans Affairs, putting a combat-wounded veteran in charge of the key post.

Veterans still on a roll in jobs market with low unemployment rate of 2.8% in December

Veterans in the workforce posted another solid showing in the final monthly jobs report of the Biden administration with a 2.8% unemployment rate that was well below the national average, the Labor Department said Friday.