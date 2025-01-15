2024 Year in Review — July by Aerotech News • January 15, 2025 5:11 pm U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, left, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Lawrence Sullivan, right, the incoming 57th Wing commander, in front of Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, center, the 57th Wing command chief, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 1, 2024. The 57th Wing is responsible for developing and testing tactics, training, and technologies to ensure air superiority and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro) U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, carry a simulated casualty at an UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, Callif., Sept. 17, 2023. The Airmen were required to locate, treat and exfiltrate over 30 simulated casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V) Three A-29 Super Tucanos conduct a ferry flight to Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 18., where they will join a unique fleet at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales) July 17: Edwards AFB, Calif. — Edwards Air Force Base revisited a significant chapter of aviation history with the return of the B-2 Spirit on July 17, 35 years since its first flight from Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale, Calif., to Edwards. The Spirit of Pennsylvania, returned to the heart of the Aerospace Testing Universe, where many firsts for technological advancements take place. The reintroduction of the B-2 to a test environment is not only nostalgic, but a careful first step toward new experiments and technological upgrades that will ensure it remains a vital asset in the U.S. Air Force’s fleet. (Air Force photograph by Christian Turner)