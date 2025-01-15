2024 Year in Review — September

fbpx
Sept. 13: Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. — The 355th Wing’s 354th Fighter Squadron and 354th Fighter Generation Squadron inactivated at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sept. 13, 2024. Known as the Bulldogs, the squadrons conducted 35,000 combat sorties, where they fired more than a quarter million 30 mm rounds, supported 1,300 troops in contact, flew missions against numerous high-value targets and provided close air support in 71 successful rescues. The first A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft arrived at DM in 1976. With the inactivation and the U.S. Air Force’s divestment plan, the two squadrons have retired and transferred all 36 of their A-10s. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

